UNLV senior Destiny Smith-Barnett traveled to Alabama to compete in the NCAA Indoor National Championship earlier this week with high hopes and speedy expectations.



First, Smith-Barnett had to qualify in the women’s 60 meter (60m) run on Friday, facing off against the 16 fastest across the nation in this category.



There are two heats, each containing eight participants, and the top two times in each heat advance along with the next four fastest times out of the rest of the participants.



Smith-Barnett’s time of 7.25 seconds earned her 5th out of the qualifiers and a shot at the title the following day.



Come Saturday, the stakes are raised. A shot at the title is on the line for the eight fierce runners coming from schools like LSU (2 runners), USC, University of Texas, Florida State, University of Kentucky, and the University of Arkansas.



Smith-Barnett ran a blazing 7.19 (7.188) second 60 meter on Saturday earning her 4th place. Twanisha Terry of USC ran a 7.14 capturing 1st place in the event for the Trojans.



Smith-Barnett lost out on 2nd place by a couple of thousandths of a second. Her time of 7.188 was slower than Teahna Daniels of Texas (7.181) and Ka’Tia Seymour of Florida State (7.183) by .008ths of a second.



The incredible effort displayed by Smith-Barnett should not be lost in her placing at the event. She has represented UNLV at the NCAA Indoor National Championship for three years in a row.



Smith-Barnett had not lost a single 60 meter race all season. She placed first in all four events leading up to the NCAA Championship.



The speedy senior broke UNLV’s 60m record twice this season with times of 7.17 followed by a 7.15 finish at the Mountain West Indoor Championships, which was good enough for first in the conference.



UNLV wrapped up the indoor part of track season and will transition to outdoors starting on March 14.