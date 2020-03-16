Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Former UNLV standout and current Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.



Last Saturday, Wood and the Pistons played against the Utah Jazz who had two players—Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert—test positive for the virus, as well. Shams Charania reported on Twitter that Wood has no symptoms and feels fine. He is currently in isolation, as are Mitchell and Gobert.



This situation comes amid a career season for Wood, who is currently averaging 13 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 39% from the three-point line and 57% overall. Over the past 10 games, he’s averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal while shooting 38% from three and 58% overall.



Wood will be a free agent this summer and is due for a promising contract after years of bouncing around the G-League and failing to stick on teams like the Sixers, Hornets and Bucks. Although he nearly did not make the Pistons’ roster this season, he might be the best player on the team as of now with Blake Griffin sidelined for the year and Andre Drummond exiled to Cleveland.



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that the league will be suspended for at least 30 days and that it is too early to tell when exactly the season will be resumed.