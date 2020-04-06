Exploring options for when the NHL returns to play

This past Saturday, April 4 would have marked the end of the regular season for the National Hockey League, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs would have started this Wednesday, April 8 but, just like every sports league in the country, its season is on hold.

The NHL suspended its season on March 11 as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Now, the NHL has to decide what to do moving forward and when to return to action.

Resume with regular season

If we lived in a perfect world, the NHL would have time to play out the rest of the regular season, but these are far from perfect times. Teams have 11-14 games remaining in their regular season, which will take about a month to play out.

The option of playing all of the remaining regular season does not seem likely to happen. The league reportedly does not want to waste too much time trying to finish the regular season when teams have played over 80 percent of their games.

It might even be an option to play a few regular season games, to act as a warm up for the playoff-bound teams. I still believe that this option is least likely to happen, the NHL would sacrifice a month of its regular season if it means they can get to the playoffs.

Go straight to playoffs

With everyone playing at least 68 games, the league could decide to just go straight to the playoffs and not finish the regular season. This appears to be an option that most in the league would want to happen. On average, the playoffs take about two months to play.

By going straight to the playoffs, the NHL will be able to crown a champion for this season. No team has yet to clinch a playoff spot with only one of the 31 teams being officially eliminated from playoff contention (Detroit). With nearly the entire league still in contention for a playoff spot, some teams could feel upset that they missed the playoffs with still a month of regular season games to play.

The league could make some modifications to the playoffs, like putting teams based on their points percentage instead of standings, considering how each team has played a different amount of games.

Another option is to have a big tournament-style format with every team eligible for the postseason. If the league values crowning a champion for this season, then picking up with the playoffs and skipping the remainder of the regular season would be the way to go.

Cancel the season altogether

This is an option that nobody would like to see happen, but at this point, anything is on the table.

The league must ask itself how important it is to start next season on time. If they decide, at the least, to have playoffs for this season, that would likely go deep into the summer and shorten the offseason. The league could also push back the expected start of the 2020-2021 season, which is usually in early October, to accommodate going late into the calendar.

By starting later, the league would have to give teams adequate time to rest and have a training camp for the 2020-2021 season. Not to mention, they would still need to have a draft and other offseason activities.

If the status of the pandemic does not improve significantly in the United States and Canada, the league would likely be best to cut its ties on this season and put effort into 2020-2021.

Even though most teams would like to finish what was started and play for a championship, the health and safety of each team are most important. Expect the NHL to weigh each option carefully as well as monitor other top sports leagues in the nation on when to resume action.

Foley gives to fight virus

In these times, everyone is coming together to do their part in helping to fight the virus, including the Golden Knights.

On Friday, the Golden Knights announced that their owner Bill Foley and the VGK Foundation would donate $1,000,000 to the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief, and Recovery Task Force.

“We are all in this fight together,” the team said in a statement. “We are beyond grateful for the tireless efforts, courage and compassion that the entire medical community has demonstrated during these challenging times.”

“These contributions will especially support those medical workers on the front lines battling the pandemic here in Nevada. They are true everyday heroes. And just like they support us, we want to support them.”

The money will be used to help purchase medical supplies, like gloves, gowns, and masks and given to other initiatives in the state aiming to fight the pandemic. Additionally, on Friday, April 3, the Task Force announced that more than $10 million have been raised by the Force.