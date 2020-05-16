Farewell Chatterbox Corner: When one door closes, its best to find a window

It’s hard to put an entire chapter of your life into one snapshot. For the sake of this farewell column, my time at UNLV essentially begins with the Oct. 1 tragedy and ends with the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is where I detail everything in-between, including suffering a torn achilles.

But what if I told you tearing my achilles was the best thing that could’ve happened to me?

Let me explain…

My dad always told me, “No one cares about the excuses, make it happen,” so that’s what I did.

Moving Out

I silently applied to UNLV on Thanksgiving of 2016 before making my announcement on March 12 the following year.

I graduated from Cerritos College in Norwalk, California that May and moved to Las Vegas on July 27, 2017.

Less than a week later, everything switched.

After finding out some disturbing information, I was forced to send a girlfriend of four years back home to live with her parents since my parents were back home in Los Angeles.

From there, everything that was supposed to be split by two people fell 100 percent onto my shoulders.



All I could do was hear my dad say, “No one cares about the excuses, make it happen.”

Soon, I would come to believe that this stage of my life was about reacting differently to disrespect.

Being in a new environment, away from the comfort of my hometown of Inglewood, CA, forced me to react differently to betrayal.

Rather than react immediately after finding out, I sat on the newly found information for nearly a week while I worked on this blueprint.

One lasting conversation I remember having with her mom was based around her asking if I would return to LA considering I wouldn’t be able to handle everything on my own.

Boy, was she wrong. *Drake Voice*

I explained to her, “The goals I had in place were set to be accomplished with or without the presence of your daughter.”

No Excuses

In that week of holding that information, I went and acquired four jobs.

I worked as the Sports Editor for the Free Press, worked for the student recreation and wellness center at the front desk and as an intramural referee along with being a manager at Lakeshore Learning Store.

Not to mention, I had my guard card to pick up flex security shifts where I could.

During this time focusing on me, I lost nearly 100 pounds.

I always joke it was partially me wanting better for myself and me living off my Dollar Tree Diet.

A lot of my spare time would be spent at my aunt Lisa’s house with my cousins Ivan, Kyra, Xamir and Xanobia or coaching kids with the 702 Jags.

Little did I know, those small interactions gave me just what I needed to still feel like I was back home.

Couple this beginning with the hardships of covering the Oct. 1 tragedy along with hurdling roadblocks placed in my way by select classmates and staff.

All I’ve ever known how to do when things didn’t go my way was take control of the situation and right the ship.

What happened next, prevented me from doing that in the worst way imaginable.

Spring 2018

While playing basketball before a referee shift, I jammed my left leg into the ground while closing out on somebody jumpshot.

I had a noticeable limp.

Having suffered many ankle sprains in my life, I assumed it was just that.

However, after returning home, showering and sleeping for the night, I awoke to a purple left foot.



Fearing that I had broken my ankle or foot, doctors sent for x-rays (which were negative). Further tests confirmed a partially torn achilles.

The fact it was a partial tear was the worst news to hear simply because it tied the hands of the doctor.

Because the achilles tear wasn’t complete or a rupture, there was no way to repair the tendon with surgery. Basically, I would have to feel my tendon heal for 10-12 months.

Like most people when they suffer an injury, I figured I would be back at it in 6-8 months with limited hiccups.

Yet, I was placed in a walking boot and giving my own set of crutches.

At that moment, for the first time I felt defeated.

I questioned, regardless of how I felt at the time, if it was smart to kick out my ex and place so much on my shoulders.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that certain people go through this injury. From Kobe Bryant to Kevin Durant, from DeMarcus Cousins (who tore his two days after me) to Chiney Ogwumike.

While not knowing these people personally, one thing I took away from this was the people who suffer a torn achilles are people that when things get hectic, they’re the ones who would rather have the control of making things better or worse.

Having that sense of control makes dealing with the outcome that much easier understanding you had a hand in creating it, good or bad.

Having that stripped from me entirely and being told to not attend work or school for the next calendar year was a blow I wasn’t sure if I’d ever recover from.

While I continued to attend classes for my sanity, I was kept from working in almost every capacity.

Because of this I was late on my rent and by the time I had it in hand, it was too late — I was being evicted.

Those who came around and spoke up and out for me during that time may have shocked me but it’s the silence of others that shocked me more.

During that time, it was Caprice, Kobi, Courtney, my Uncle Wayne and my academic advisor Kamisha Johnson that provided my support system among others.

Helping Hands

Me getting back on my feet was a collaborative effort by all accounts.

Shout out to Justen for letting me stay with him and his lady while I had a host of doctor appointments, classes and obligations for the school newspaper.

Those three months of conversations helped steer me out of the rut I was in.

In a last ditch effort to not feel hopeless, I turned to Dr. Gary Larson to speak about programs that help those dealing with income hardships.

While Larson didn’t have the answers, he did promise me he would look into it. I left his office without the expectation he actually would.

Later that week, I was called into the office by my academic advisor.

She asked, how long was I going to lie to her. As I often did, I sat with a smile and asked what she meant.

Without cracking a smile, Kamisha explained that she knew of my situation and was beyond confused as to why I was so silent.

Larson did look into it.

The next week, I was informed that I was being given a UNLV grant from the department with the help of Kamisha, Karintha Fenley and Rimi Marwah.

While I would love to pretend like that grant went toward my schooling, I can’t because it didn’t.

With that grant, I was essentially given a second chance to do things the right way.

I went out and got approved for a two bedroom townhouse that rounds out to be less monthly than my first apartment, all things considered.

Not to mention, I was also able to start my savings, buy podcasting equipment and purchase the trademarks to my radio show and podcast to ensure future income.

I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that I started my locks this semester.

Network over Homework

As of today, my achilles is strong and intact, I’m still in my apartment, I am now a college graduate and am now better positioned for the future.

From being a kid from Inglewood, California by way of Los Angeles (Crenshaw and Slauson specifically) to now feeling like I have a strong chance to make my dream a reality.

Thank you to Kamisha, Karintha and Rimi for taking a chance on me, not knowing if I was truly worth it.

Funny to think, Karintha was my academic advisor first and when she told me Kamisha was my new adviser, I nearly refused to go to her office.

With such a delicate situation like mine was, I found it hard to find another person who cared about it just as much.

Oddly enough, I came to find an entire team that cared.

As a message to all college students, we go through things that the average person doesn’t see and oftentimes we do it in silence.

Let my story be a lesson to you, you don’t have to do it alone.

When you think of hardships on campus, usually a name or face comes to mind. Whoever that person may be, talk about your situation. The staff and faculty are here to help us, but they can’t help what they aren’t made aware of.

Thank you to Dr. Larson for getting that word out even though I surely would’ve tried to stop him.

Thank you to my host of classmates and co-workers that helped hold me accountable at all times and those who saw me more as competition as opposed to comrades.

It didn’t go unnoticed.

Thank you to the staff and faculty for providing a platform for us students to put what we know on display while adding to our bank of knowledge.

Thank you to the countless athletes, coaches, musicians, politicians, city + government officials, business owners, etc. for working with me during my time at the Free Press.

Lastly, a special thank you to my family, siblings, grandparents, parents. Words can’t express what you guys mean to me.

To my aunt Lisa, Uncle Wayne, cousin Aaron and 702 Jags family, thank you for becoming acting parents upon my mom’s request when I came out here from LA almost three years ago.

I think it’s only fitting to end this column with a J. Cole quote summing up the only feelings I have right now, “I yearn for that living large, but mama I ain’t done yet. Sit back and watch your sunrise, kick back and know your son set.”