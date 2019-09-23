The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will undergo an eight-month renovation period to become the Virgin Hotels. It will close in February 2020 and is expected to reopen in the fall.

The closing and transformation emerged after the property was purchased in 2018 by Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will operate under the collaboration of Curio by Hilton, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and JC Hospitality.

MGE and JC Hospitality entered a multi-year contract to work on remodeling the 60,000 square-foot casino space.

MGE, as an extension of the Mohegan Tribe in Connecticut, believes in the importance of operating according to “The Spirit of Aquai.” This centuries-old guiding philosophy infuses everyday lives with welcoming mutual respect, cooperation and relationship building.

If approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission, Mohegan would be the first Native American tribe to operate in the Las Vegas Strip market. Las Vegas would add to MGE’s locations ranging from South Korea to Canada and all over the U.S.

Until February, the Hard Rock will be holding a “Farewell Tour” exhibit, free to the public, that will showcase memorabilia the property has collected over the years, including some pieces from storage.

The original plan in the remodeling and rebranding process intended on keeping the hotel open and remodeling in phases during the eight months, leaving it closed for nearly four months.

“We determined that a phased closing of four months, followed by a total closure of four months was not efficient from a construction process nor could we provide a hospitality service experience our guests deserve,” stated JC Hospitality President and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth.

“Virgin Hotels Las Vegas promises to be one of the most exciting, vibrant, and anticipated properties to open in Las Vegas in years.”

Branson intends on keeping the music venue The Joint but perhaps with a new name. Until February the Hard Rock will operate as normal, then will die and be reborn in 2020.

The latest Virgin Hotels could open in January 2021.