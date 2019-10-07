The Fertitta Football Complex is now officially open, ushering in a new era of UNLV Football. Although the team has had only two winning seasons in the last 20 years, this state-of-the-art facility that features a barbershop, a larger locker room, a 10,000-square-foot weight-room, underwater treadmills, a player’s lounge, a dining hall, and an academic center, could help attract top recruits.

The complex cost $34 million to build, most of it fundraised, to go along with the $1.9 billion that was spent on Allegiant Stadium, the future home to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Rebels. The team is counting on these new digs to attract recruits. Head coach Tony Sanchez played a big role in the creation of the facility and is hoping to see his hard work pay off sooner rather than later.

The program routinely finishes in the bottom third of the Mountain West Conference for recruiting and is usually not even in the top 100 in national rankings. They have never had a five-star recruit, and have had only two that were four-stars, with the last being wide-receiver Aaron Straiten all the way back in 2006.

But according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the new complex is already bringing in top recruits, “who likely would have never considered UNLV had it not made such dedication to an on-campus facility.”

As UNLV grows as a school (2019 has the largest freshmen class in school history), so has the city. There will be three professional sports teams in this city by this time next year (Raiders, Golden Knights, and Aces), and adding a reborn Rebels team to that mix (although they are technically considered amateur) could mean a lot to this rising city.