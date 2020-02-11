FOX5 Las Vegas donates former news set to UNLV’s School of Journalism and Media Studies

FOX5 Las Vegas donates former news set to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, which now serves as a production space for student-driven projects at UNLV TV. The set has an estimated value of $110,000.



“This set gives an exciting new look to our productions, and it provides our students with a professional backdrop,” Jennifer Ream, executive producer of UNLV TV, tells UNLV Rebel Media Group. “It is configured to be used for a variety of student programs, including Studio G and Rebel Report.”



In order to transport the 40’ x 35’ set, FOX5 Las Vegas, the Greenspun School of Journalism and UNLV Moving Services cooperated by first disassembling the set, delivering it to UNLV storage then moving the materials in stages where it was rebuilt at the UNLV TV studio.