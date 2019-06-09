Freshman infielder Edarian Williams wrapped up his first year at UNLV by being named an All-American.

He made the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team which was selected by the organization’s newspaper staff.

UNLV Head Coach Stan Stolte said, “It’s great to hear that [Williams] got this well-deserved honor. He’s a great teammate and we are counting on him taking more of a leadership role next year.”

The Las Vegas native who graduated from Rancho High School became the third Rebel player in the span of four years to be named the Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year and a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.

The other two were outfielder Kyle Isbel in 2016 and shortstop Bryson Stott in 2017. Both of which were drafted into the major leagues.

Williams played in 57 games this season with most of them coming as starts at second base helping lead the Rebels to becoming second in the nation in turning the double play.

In addition, he provided some offense for UNLV and batted out of the cleanup position 54 times.

He held the team-high in both hits (80) and at-bats (234) and ranked in the top-50 in hits at the conclusion of the regular season.

For a stretch during the year, Williams turned in a 34-game reached-based streak that began in mid-February and would not end until halfway through April.

In the midst of that streak, he went on what would be the longest hit streak of the season by any Rebel player.

During the 17-game hit streak, he reached his season-high in hits in a road contest against the then No. 5 Stanford Cardinal.