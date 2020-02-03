After a nine-day game hiatus, the Vegas Golden Knights played at the NHL All-Star game in between an eight-game road trip.



Under the direction of new Head Coach Peter DeBoer, the Golden Knights shook off the rust, securing wins against Carolina and Nashville.



Tuch’s late goal saves Knights



During the game against Carolina, Vegas was down a few key players. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was serving a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game. Forwards William Karlsson (upper-body) and Cody Glass (right leg) were still out with their respective injuries.



Despite the missing players, the Golden Knights did not slow down against the Hurricanes. Vegas stole an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals by Paul Stastny and Jonathan Marchessault. With Karlsson out, Paul Stastny moved up to the first line with Marchessault and Reilly Smith.



Vegas remained ahead throughout the first period and the first half of the second period. Eventually, Teuvo Teravainen scored, putting Carolina on the board, 2-1.



The score stayed 2-1 until eight minutes remained in the final period when Nate Schmidt scored the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead. Vegas’ two-goal lead quickly turned into 3-2 16 seconds later with a goal by Brock McGinn.



Nicolas Roy committed a tripping penalty to give the Hurricanes a power play. Shortly after, Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina to tie the game.



Soon enough, the Golden Knights stole a power play of its own. On the man advantage, Alex Tuch found the back of the net to give Vegas the lead back. The Golden Knights held onto their score, winning 4-3.



“It was a key moment at 3-3 where they had all the momentum,” DeBoer said. “We got back on our toes, we started to attack, drew a penalty and scored on the power play.”



Fleury shines in return



Vegas had a quick turnaround as it headed to Nashville to face the Predators.



The Golden Knights welcomed back Fleury after his suspension, and the three-time championship goalie played aggressively on a back-to-back.



It was a goalie battle with Fleury and Pekka Rinne. There were no goals through the first 35 minutes of the game.



Vegas broke the scoreless tie with a Chandler Stephenson goal late in the second period. The Golden Knights doubled its lead midway through the third period after Roy scored, giving Vegas a 2-0 lead.



Leading with less than five minutes remaining, Shea Theodore committed a high-sticking penalty, putting Nashville on the power play. The Golden Knights buckled down and killed off the penalty.



In total, Nashville had five power-play chances, but Vegas managed to escape each penalty unscathed.



Smith added a late empty-net goal for the third and final goal of the game, giving Vegas a 3-0 victory.



The star of the night was Fleury who recorded his 59th career shutout while only facing 19 shots.



“We didn’t give them too many shots or many scoring chances either,” Fleury said. “Sometimes it [took] a little long back there by myself [not facing a lot of shots on goal], but the guys are playing so well, so it’s fun to watch.”



Vegas moves up into third place in the Pacific Division behind Vancouver and Edmonton. They are one point ahead of Calgary and two in front of Arizona.



Up next



Vegas continues its road trip with games against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday. The Golden Knights return home Saturday to host Carolina at 7 p.m.

