The UNLV Lady Rebels hosted their 34th annual celebration of “National Girls and Women in Sports Day” on Saturday, Feb. 1, scoring a win against conference rival Colorado State, 56-52.



At the Mendenhall Center, several UNLV teams, players and faculty collaborated with members from the Las Vegas Aces organization to oversee the event for boys and girls grades 2nd to 8th. Along with activity stations on the practice courts, the kids were able to attend the game just a few hours after the free sports clinic.



Previously ranked third in the nation for three-point field goal defense at 24.1%, UNLV sought to continue to improve that percentage against the Colorado State Rams.



The Lady Rebels opened the game trailing behind the Colorado State Rams, making this their fourth time trailing in the first quarter at a home game.



As the two best defenses in the Mountain West, both teams struggled to score against the other. UNLV shot 31% from the floor with six more turnovers than the Rams, but they were able to dominate the rebounding column, 48-37.



With 26-23 at halftime, the Lady Rebels were unable to score points within the first six minutes of the third quarter. The Rams led at the end of the third quarter and held the lead until late in the fourth quarter; 46-41 with 5:22 left to play.



After a layup by UNLV’s Haley Rydalch, the Lady Rebels trailed 48-50 with 2:14. Because of a defensive stop by the Lady Rebels with 35 seconds left, they took a timeout to discuss a chance to tie or take the lead.



UNLV Head Coach Kathy Olivier drew up an off-ball screen for Justice Ethridge who later blocks a three-pointer, putting the team ahead 51-50 late in the game.



The Lady Rebels defense caused back-to-back turnovers as LaTecia Smith knocked down five of six free throws, sealing the win.



Ethridge, a Las Vegas native, had her best game as a Lady Rebel shooting 7-of-15 (19 points) and 5-of-12 from three-point range, adding six rebounds and three assists.



Although Rodjanae Wade fouled out in the game, she was three points shy of another double-double.



The win improved UNLV to 11-10 overall and 7-3 record in conference.



Up Next



UNLV is set to host its second ‘Lady Rebel School Day’ contest of the season with over 1,000 local elementary students expected to attend the game against Utah State Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. in the Cox Pavilion.

