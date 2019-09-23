Jalen Ramsey possibly suited up for his last time as a Jaguar Thursday night in the teams 20-7 win over the Titans.

Ramsey, who felt disrespected by the Jaguars front office after their week two loss to the Texans, had requested a trade, and even cleaned out his locker following Thursday night’s game.

It has been reported that the Jags currently have no deals in place as they’re looking for two first round picks for their All-Pro corner.

It has been rumored that the Raiders were one of the first teams to reach out and show interest, which begs the question: How much sense does a trade for Jalen Ramsey really make for the Silver and Black?

If the Raiders did decide to make a deal, they definitely have the ammo to do so. The team currently holds two first round picks in the 2020 draft, and certainly has the draft capital to get a deal done.

We have also seen how aggressive Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have been in trades and acquiring big name talents since they’ve taken over. This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve taken a chance on a disgruntled superstar.

Ramsey would be an immediate upgrade to one of the lesser secondaries in the league, shadowing the other team’s top receiver as he did in Jacksonville.

This would take a lot of pressure off corners Gareon Conley and Daryl Worley as Ramsey’s presence would allow for them to have more safety help over the top as well.

On the field this move makes sense. However, the Raiders have to take into consideration Jacksonville’s asking price, as well as the fact that Ramsey is looking to get paid record-breaking money next summer.

This is the same guy that pulled up to the first day of training camp this year in a Brinks Truck since he is looking for a massive new contract.

The Raiders do have some extra money to play with after the whole Antonio Brown fiasco. However, this is still a rebuilding team.

Draining your organization of assets, draft capital and the future salary cap isn’t the way to go if the asking price is too high. The Raiders have far too many holes on their roster and can’t risk setting this rebuild back.

They still need better receiver play and will likely draft one high in the 2020 draft and could use an upgrade at all three levels on defense.

Ramsey is a stud and will be just that for the silver and black if a trade does indeed happen. The Raiders should pursue Ramsey. However, if the asking price is too high, they need to back out of talks and continue to focus on filling out the rest of their roster.