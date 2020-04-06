How to: Best support people at risk and elderly people during a pandemic

Amid the widespread coronavirus panic, you should educate yourself on how to support at-risk communities. Although the spread of COVID-19 could be deadly for anyone, people who are elderly, disabled and immunocompromised are considerably more vulnerable.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends physical distancing as a way to prevent the rapid spreading of the disease. WHO exchanged the phrase “social distancing” with “physical distancing” to ensure everyone understands that maintaining a physical distance should not separate people socially.

Now that most people are at home, here are a few tips on being active in the collective movement to reduce the risk of the coronavirus for our at-risk communities.

Know the Symptoms

Being engaged in your personal wellbeing in an attempt to monitor any changes to your health will help flatten the curve and decrease the number of carriers. Just in case you contract the coronavirus, you want to limit your exposure to others in order to prevent spreading the disease.

If you are exposed, these symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has posted information on caring for oneself and others as well as a Coronavirus Self-Checker to guide Americans in making the appropriate medical decisions.

Most people with coronavirus suffer from a mild illness, and they are able to recover at home without medical care. It is recommended that you self-isolate and stay in contact with your doctors while you recover. If you begin showing emergency signs, then you should seek medical treatment.

Be Prepared

Create a coronavirus plan for yourself and any at-risk family members to ensure no one struggles to adjust to their new routine. List any medications and hygiene products that they will need during a quarantine, so they can obtain at least a 30-day supply of them.

Draw up their emergency contacts and set clear-cut roles, so you know who you are calling and what steps you will take in the worst-case scenario.

If your loved one has a caregiver, make a backup plan just in case they fall sick. Situations change and there is no need to be unprepared in the face of complicated adjustment.

Stay Home and practice healthy habits

Even while at home, continue practicing healthy habits because they will reduce everyone’s chance of getting sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, then wash your hands. Avoid touching your face and going to social gatherings because there is no vaccine and the best way to prevent the virus is to avoid being exposed to it.

Everyone must move as a collective that promotes physical distancing and hygienic habits to play their role in the recovery process. Once people give in to the CDC’s recommendations, health care professionals will be able to handle the people already affected.

Maintain a Virtual Presence

Now more than ever, reach out to your family and friends to remind them that they are not alone. Being separated does not equate to being disconnected—calling or texting during quarantine will serve as a reminder that you care.

In an attempt to maintain a virtual presence in your loved one’s lives, you can share old photos and videos, play online games or set up digital watch parties together. Taking the time to check in with your loved ones will ensure their safety as well as your own.

Respect their time

Establishments everywhere are developing designated times for the elderly and other at-risk communities to shop. During these scheduled times, please avoid waiting and crowding grocery stores.

The dedicated time allows people with limited mobility the comfort to shop without large crowds. Grocery store workers are focused on assisting them in a timely manner, so stay home and wait for your turn.

Practice Empathy

There is a multitude of communities being affected by COVID-19, and recognizing social barriers and class differences will alleviate the building social tensions. Practicing empathy increases social connectedness.

Being considerate and kind during a pandemic will ensure social spaces remain habitable. Everybody is in this together, and it is important to remember that different people are having different experiences.

The best way to support one another during this high-stress pandemic is to worry about what you can control and trust that the professionals will handle the rest.