Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins hoists the NBA Summer League Championship trophy above his head while his team celebrates behind him. Jenkins coached the eighth-seeded Grizzlies to a win in the title game over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo: Terrel Emerson

The eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies defeated the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves at the 15th annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, 95-92. Coming into the game, the Wolves were undefeated.

-Photos by Terrel Emerson

