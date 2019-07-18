Home Sports Men's Basketball ICYMI: Memphis wins 2019 NBA Summer League Championship SportsMen's BasketballPro Sports ICYMI: Memphis wins 2019 NBA Summer League Championship By Terrel Emerson - July 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Print Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins hoists the NBA Summer League Championship trophy above his head while his team celebrates behind him. Jenkins coached the eighth-seeded Grizzlies to a win in the title game over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo: Terrel Emerson The eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies defeated the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves at the 15th annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, 95-92. Coming into the game, the Wolves were undefeated. -Photos by Terrel Emerson RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Championship headliner ends in draw as Thomas and Mack hosts free boxing event NBA Summer League: Day 11 (Championship Game) NBA Summer League: Day 10 (Semifinals) NBA Summer League: Day Nine (T&M Center) NBA Summer League: Day Nine (Cox Pavilion)