With season 4 of popular TV Show Rick and Morty airing soon, the internet focuses its attention once more on creator Dan Harmon. Since the show’s inception, and even prior to it with his success in his previous TV endeavor, Community, the internet worshipped him. But should they?

Multiple sexual harassment allegations have come out against him, and rumors were from the set of Community that he was difficult to work with and abrasive to the cast and crew. His fans continue to defend him, however, which leads one to ask the question. Is the level of hero worship afforded by the internet to certain content creators unhealthy?

Harmon isn’t the only example of this. There are entire websites like Change.org and the government’s own We the People are dedicated to this concept. Other sites such as Reddit and Quora encourage the gathering of similar ideologies, often to the detriment of their users.

While instant global communication is one of the very pillars of why the internet is so important to our world today, it also results in a few nasty side effects. One of these is the hero worship of particular characters, people, or historical figures that shouldn’t necessarily be in the limelight.

Another prime example is DC Comics’ Joker, a character so twisted and deranged that when people started to idolize him. Prior to the recent Joaquin Phoenix film, even the US Military was warned about possible violence occuring at movie theaters where the movie was being shown.

This was most likely because that exact thing had happened at a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012 due to the perpetrator believing he was the iconic criminal. While violence because of the newest Joker film was minimal, the very fear that existed due to a release of a new movie is concerning, and indicative of the larger problem of idolization of certain individuals that the internet has really made possible.

There are other examples, each with different levels of how much they’re approved of but the end result is the same. The internet takes bad people or characters, or otherwise normal people, and looks past their flaws to hold them as a standard of perfection only so that these figures can motivate potentially dangerous internet communities.

However, these characters are not entirely flawed. Even the Joker is, at the very least, a well written character. But they should not serve as the basis for some form of fetishistic hero-worship. That can only bring harm to both the communities they serve and potentially damage their lives.