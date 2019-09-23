Yes, it is only preseason, but the Vegas Golden Knights are making a statement that they are a Stanley Cup contender once again. Vegas began its preseason schedule last Sunday, and the Golden Knights have cruised to a 4-0 record.

The Golden Knights started off the preseason with a dominant 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Vegas scored two goals in each of the three periods and had scoring from four different players including Max Pacioretty, who scored a hat trick and assisted on another goal.

Vegas carried their momentum into their next game against Colorado. The Golden Knights scored early and held control of the game on the way to a 5-0 victory. Brandon Pirri led the team in scoring with two goals.

The Golden Knights’s next two games would not be as easy.

They needed overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Kings. Vegas was down 2-0 and scored two goals within a minute in the third period to tie the game. In overtime, Jonathan Marchessault got past the Kings’ defense and scored the game-winner, giving Vegas a 3-2 win.

On Saturday night, Vegas went to San Jose to face the Sharks. Vegas had a 2-0 lead in the second period that was quickly cut in half. Still, with a 2-1 lead, Vegas added a third goal in the first minute of the third period to get their two-goal lead back and hold onto a 3-1 win.

Again, it’s only preseason, but the Golden Knights have shown through their play that they can get back to a Stanley Cup Final. Here are some notes and observations to pay attention to as Vegas goes through the regular season.

Positions to fill

In the offseason, several players left the Golden Knights during free agency. Some of the players that left were Collin Miller, Ryan Carpenter, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Erik Haula. The Golden Knights will rely on some young players to fill those spots.

Some of those players have made noise in rookie camp and in live-action. One of those players is Valentin Zykov, who has two goals and an assist in four games. Zykov is expected to fill in a spot on the third or fourth line and add scoring depth.

Other players expected to play on the third and fourth lines are Pirri and Nicolas Roy. Pirri had a hot scoring streak for Vegas mid-way through the year and cooled off, and Roy was acquired in the Haula trade. Both have scored in the preseason and are also expected to add some scoring to the bottom two lines.

One spot open is on the third defensive pairing, which was previously occupied by Collin Miller. Fortunately, for the Golden Knights, they have a plethora of young defensemen in their development camp to fill that crucial sixth spot. Players to keep an eye on for that spot include Nicolas Hague, Jimmy Schuldt, Zach Whitecloud, and Dylan Coghlan.

There is still over a week till the Golden Knights season opener, and none of the open spots are set in stone with who will fill them. A lot of time is left for someone to make their mark and take a spot.

Penalty killers

Vegas’ season ended in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Golden Knights gave up five goals during a five-minute major penalty in game seven. The Golden Knights’ ability to kill penalties was one of the areas of focus for the team in training camp.

So far, the numbers for the Golden Knights have been good. In total, Vegas committed 18 penalties in their first four games. They only allowed one power-play goal.

While the 18 committed penalties are quite high, the Golden Knights’ ability to quickly refocus and kill the penalty is a good sign. Many of those penalties are from young players. If Vegas can clean up the penalties, it could lead to a successful season for the Golden Knights.

Up next

Vegas will conclude its preseason schedule this week. Their final three preseason games will be played at home.

Colorado comes to Vegas Wednesday, followed by the Kings on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m. Vegas concludes the preseason with San Jose on Sunday.