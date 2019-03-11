The UNLV Lady Rebels defeated the Colorado State Rams in the largest win in 13 years, 60-45. UNLV reached double-digit wins in the Mountain West Conference for the past three seasons tying rivals Boise State.



The team was led by senior Nikki Wheatley, however, she was not the only senior to contribute throughout the evening. Wheatley scored a game-high 19 points to lead the team to a win in the last regular season game against the Rams.



The Lady Rebels started off slow, but an early timeout by Head Coach Kathy Olivier got the team to relax the tension for the seniors.



This ignited a first-quarter comeback. The energy from the Lady Rebels carried on throughout the game, outscoring the Rams 50-34 in the final three quarters.



Senior Nikki Wheatley shoots and scores at the Women’s Basketball game against Colorado State. Photo by Christina Uran.

The Lady Rebel senior class could not have braced for a more special moment than Thursday night’s victory with the seniors contributing all over the floor. Paris Strawther gained seven points, Alyssa Anderson achieved five points, and Jordyn Bell obtained three points.



Katie Powell, who only played two minutes at the start of the game due to her injury, did not score. All seniors were able to play for the final time donning the scarlet and gray.



The Cox Pavilion was ecstatic seeing senior Destiney Lee enter the game and they applauded as she headed onto the court.



Destiny then scored her only two points in the fourth quarter and the stadium began rocking with cheers from her teammates and the home crowd. Junior Rodjane Wade finished with double-figure points along with eight rebounds.



Wade’s spectacular performances off the bench for the season earned her Mountain West Women’s Basketball 6th Player of the Year. Wade had a breakout year as the focal point off the bench averaging career highs in points and rebounds.



Wade was tenth overall in rebounds in the Mountain West Conference. She notched two point-rebound double-doubles this last season. Wade currently has 1,005 career points and was UNLV’s third-leading scorer in 2018-2019.

“The fans did a great job tonight in coming out to support us, the seniors played great tonight, we got great production off the bench,” Head Coach Kathy Olivier said. “What a great game and win to get on our Senior Night.”



The first half was close as the Lady Rebels were led by freshman Justice Ethridge, who hit three back-to-back point shots to give the team an 8-0 run. This put UNLV in the lead heading into the half with 23-21.



The Lady Rebels nearly doubled the Rams in rebounds 41-21, with the majority of them coming on the offensive side 17-3.



Nikki Wheatley came out of halftime on fire scoring the first seven of the Lady Rebels nine while hitting a three-point shot. UNLV’s furious defense forced shot clock violations. The Rams were only able to cut the lead to seven points, but UNLV kept extending the lead until hitting 17 at one point.



Before ending her final regular season, Nikki Wheatley had her name mentioned along with former honorable Lady Rebels. Wheatley passed Kathie Calloway (1979-82) for 15th place and an all-time scoring with 1,331 points.



She passed Teresa Jackson (1989-93) for 10th place with all-time in career rebounds of 697. Lastly, she tied Sequoia Holmes (2005-08) for third all-time in starts with 117 on Thursday’s night matchup.



The Lady Rebels will be in the Mountain West tournament playing for the 2019 championship. The tournament runs March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center.



The first matchup in the tournament is against Fresno State, a team they look to avenge after losing 73-55 to the Bulldogs earlier in the season.