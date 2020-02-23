The UNLV Lady Rebels fell short against Mountain West rival Colorado State Rams while at Moby Arena in Fort Collins at, 60-56.



The Lady Rebels were in a back-and-forth game, trading buckets with the Rams. They were outscored 15-8 in the fourth quarter as they were behind by seven with three minutes left. UNLV continued their fourth quarter close-out struggles as CSU went on a 11-0 run to seal the game 60-56.



CSU led at halftime 26-25 with both teams having slow starts.



The Lady Rebels scored 23 points in the third quarter on 64% shooting while only scoring 25 in the first half, displaying their best shooting efforts in a quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, UNLV led 48-45 until Rodjanae Wade, “Ms. Double-Double,” made five straight free throws to increase the lead 56-49 with 3:30 left in the game.



Wade’s impact lasted the duration of the game until her last free throw, in which UNLV could not score. UNLV shot 1-of-15 from the floor in the fourth quarter, also going 0-of-6 from deep range.



CSU took advantage of the Lady Rebels not being able to score in the fourth quarter With a little under two minutes left, the Rams shot a three-pointer to tie the game and then hit what is considered the game-winning floater with 1:12 left.



A questionable foul call could have saved the Lady Rebels from losing on the road; however, the struggles continued as they could not get a basket in the last 30 seconds allowing CSU to close the game out.



UNLV shot 31% from the field and 26% from three-point range, while CSU shot just above 40% from both the field and behind the arc. The Lady Rebels out rebounded the Rams 39-31 while having the same amount of turnovers at 14.



Lady Rebels’ Wade continues her hot streak of double-doubles after recording 14 points and a game-high of 14 rebounds for her 17th double-double.



Versus San Diego State



The UNLV Lady Rebels were led by Rodjanae Wade and LeTecia Smith for a 72-67 win over the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cox Pavilion.



The Lady Rebels found their rhythm offensively as they scored 72 points, shooting 43% from the field and 33% from three-point range. UNLV now improves to 13-14 overall and 9-7 in the Mountain West, meaning they can hold onto fifth place with two critical games left. UNLV could potentially have a first round bye in the conference tournament.



UNLV led the majority of the game.



The Lady Rebels continued to struggle sealing the deal in the fourth quarter against their opponents. SDSU went on an 8-0 run to cut the 66-65 lead with 3:16 left in the game, attempting to come back with a win. However, Wade put the team on her back late in the fourth, helping seal the win for the Lady Rebels by scoring clutch free throws.



UNLV’s Bailey Thomas stole the ball with three seconds left and then got fouled; she made both free throws for a five-point lead.



The Lady Rebels out-rebounded the Aztecs 45-31 and recorded more steals 6-4. UNLV took care of the ball even though they only had eight turnovers to the Aztecs 10.



“We had this extreme focus at the end,” Head Coach Kathy Olivier said. “We spaced better on offense and we just moved the ball better today. RJ has been on a tear recently, Melanie (Isbell) made some big free throws and Bailey (Thomas) had amazing defense. Everyone has been stepping up and that’s what we need to have happen to win.”



Wade is tied for third all-time at UNLV with 18 double-doubles. She is two shy of claiming the number one spot in UNLV history, which is currently held by Linda Frohlich with 20 double-doubles during the 1999-2000 season. Wade could also break the conference record of 21 double-doubles.



The Lady Rebels will hit the road against Boise State on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.