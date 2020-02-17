Lady Rebels lose back-to-back conference games

The UNLV Lady Rebels fell short of sweeping the Silver State rival UNR Wolfpack Wednesday, Feb. 12, while on the road at Lawlor Events Center.



The Lady Rebels led the whole game until late in the fourth quarter. They were outscored 21-16 in the fourth quarter as they were unable to hit two three-point shots attempting to tie the game in the last three seconds.



UNLV led by a game high of 12 points midway through the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, UNR seized an 11-2 run to cut into the 43-41 lead.



UNLV senior LeTecia Smith impacted the last five minutes of the game first tieing the game at 51 apiece at the five minute mark. After the Wolfpack led by five points on back-to-back baskets, Smith scored at the 2:37 mark, bringing energy to the team.



The team could not score a basket after six shot attempts, yet they still hoped as Smith hit a three-point shot to cut the lead to 60-59 with 15 seconds left in the game.



With 10 seconds left, Nevada made two clutch free throws that increased the lead by three points. The Lady Rebels were hoping for another buzzer beating shot, but instead of winning the game, they were pushing for overtime but both shot attempts missed.



UNLV shot 33 percent from the field in the fourth quarter while UNR shot just above 65 percent. The Lady Rebels bench was outscored 32-11 and outplayed on transition points from turnovers 21-7.



Collectively, it was a good team effort by the Lady Rebels although they had a tough time scoring. The team shot 41.4 percent from the floor going 24-for-48 and 23 percent from the three-point range going 3-for-13



Lady Rebels’ Rodjanae Wade continues her hot streak of recording double-doubles. Wade recorded 15 points and a game high of 15 rebounds for her 15th double-double tieing her for fourth all-time at UNLV.

Versus New Mexico



The UNLV Lady Rebels took demoralizing a loss 80-64 to the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Cox Pavilion.



The Lady Rebels continue to struggle to find rhythm offensively as they were held to only six points for eight minutes in the first quarter. Before going into the half, UNLV fought their way back cutting into the lead to tie the game at 25 apiece and then leading going into the half, 37-36.



UNLV shot 35 percent from the field and 22% from deep range. The Lady Rebels did not take care of the ball as they recorded 21 turnovers.



The Lady Rebels out-rebounded the Lobos 38-35 and recorded more steals 21-11. UNLV shot an 88 free throw percentage while UNM shot 66 percent.



Coming out of the half, UNLV’s top ranked defense in the Mountain West had difficulties stopping UNM from three-point range.



The Lobos shot 52.2 percent on 12-of-23 from deep range, stunning the nation’s top defense from deep range in UNLV.



UNLV’s three seniors Rodjanae Wade, Bailey Thomas and LaTecia Smith combined for 53 points as they attempted to put the team on their back to come out on top with a win.



Lady Rebels’ Wade also known as “Ms. Double-Double” recorded her 16th double-double despite the loss to the Lobos. Wade recorded 23 points and 14 rebounds solidifying her spot for fourth all-time in UNLV history.



Wade is just five double-doubles shy of claiming the number one spot in UNLV history, which is currently held by Linda Frohlich with 20 double-doubles during the 1999-2000 season.



UNLV now moves to 12-13 overall and are tied at fourth place in the Mountain West with Wyoming at 8-6. The Lady Rebels will hit the road against Colorado State on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.