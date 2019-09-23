The Las Vegas Ballpark hosted the Mexican Baseball Fiesta with two preseason games for the Mexicali Águilas and the Hermosillo Naranjeros, part of the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico, on Sept. 20 and 21.

Friday night’s game was the first of the preseason for the teams. Hermosillo took the victory both nights, Friday at 9-7 and Saturday at 18-1.

The Ballpark’s 10,000 seats, not nearly as full as when the Aviators play, were still filled with plenty of enthusiasm and fanfare.

Before the games, Del Sol Academy’s Mariachi Encendido performed the Mexican national anthem, and during the game a variety of music in Spanish, including banda, reggaeton and salsa played near the concession stands.

The crowd cheered, clapped, gasped and booed along with the plays.

The Narajeros’ mascot, Beto Coyote interacting with the crowd at the Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Sept. 20. Photo by Jannelle Calderon

The Narajeros’ mascot, Beto Coyote, was the star of the night. He danced, goofed around and interacted with fans of all ages. The furry coyote had costume changes that included a friar outfit in which he splashed “holy water” at the Aguilas’ players, referees and spectators. He also prayed, blessed and cursed, and even performed an “exorcism” with a referee.

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta returned to the city this year to make its first appearance at the Las Vegas Ballpark after it was held at Cashman Field in 2017. These games are part of an homage to Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, as well as an attempt to diversify the Minor League Baseball fan base.

In addition to the diversity initiative, during the Aviators’ season, the team becomes Los Reyes de Plata (the Silver Kings) at Tuesday games.

In August, the Aviators announced the launch of social media campaigns in Spanish in partnership with HCI Advertising, which includes offices and connections in Mexico. The Instagram and Facebook pages Los Aviadores are meant to “ingrain” the team into the local Hispanic community.

“Connecting with the Hispanic and Latino community has been something that we have been working on along with Minor League Baseball,” stated Chuck Johnson, General Manager and VP of Sales and Marketing for Las Vegas Aviators, in a press release.

“We’ve seen an increase in our Hispanic fan base which is proof positive that we are continuing to resonate with this audience. Launching a robust Hispanic social media platform allows us better connectivity and interaction with our Hispanic fans. It’s a great addition and one we are excited to debut.”

The first game of the Mexican Pacific League’s season is on Oct. 11. The Águilas play starts off against the Monterrey Sultanes in Mexicali, while Naranjeros have their first game Oct. 12 against the Navojoa Mayos in Hermosillo. The season runs until February.