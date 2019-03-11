As more major casino properties begin to leave the energy giant NV Energy, the Las Vegas City Council is going to decide if the city will follow.



The company that provides electricity to over 1.2 million people is facing problems from industry leaders in the city.



At least 10 companies have opted out of using NV Energy, including Boyd Gaming Corporation (which owns the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino and the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel), Station Casinos, The Cosmopolitan, The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the future Raiders stadium.



These businesses cite costs from NV Energy as well as alternative energy sources being the reason for departure. Wynn Resorts, who left NV Energy in 2016, generates more than 75 percent of its energy from solar energy while paying less than what it would have if it decided to stay.



The company has made it harder for alternative energy sources to thrive in the past. In 2015, solar energy usage in Nevada plummeted after NV Energy decided to charge higher rates for users despite the $36 million net gain, costing hundreds of jobs and thousands of dollars to be lost to customers. The company has helped the city go green however, with all municipal buildings and facilities being powered by renewable energy sources.



Leaving NV Energy is no small deed, either. Users can opt out of NV Energy, but the cost of doing so is significant. MGM Resorts International paid nearly $87 million in exit fees in 2016 and Caesars Entertainment Corp. had to pay $47.5 million in exit fees in 2018.



City lawmakers are now deciding whether to cut ties with Nevada’s electricity monopoly and seek a new provider or renegotiate with the company to reduce energy costs. The city’s current deal with NV Energy expires December 2019.



Nebraska based Tenaska Power Services is in negotiations with NV Energy for renewable energy purposes. Both NV Energy and Tenaska are owned by Berkshire Hathaway, a major holding company owned by billionaire Warren Buffet.



Many residents see a problem with letting an outside company have a say in Nevada’s energy future, including those working in the sector. Jesse Newman, a union member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 396, spoke out against the move.



“I ask that you take them into consideration before choosing an out-of-state energy provider with no employees or assets in the city of Las Vegas,” he said.



The latest proposal comes straight after a voter amendment proposal in 2018 on whether to leave the utility giant.



The “Question 3” energy choice was the most expensive policy decision in Nevada history, racking up over $100 million in favor and against the ballot initiative. Although the measure was defeated by over two-thirds of voters, the debate about the issue was not over.



“We believe we are the best energy partner for the City of Las Vegas, and will continue to work closely with them to offer solutions in order to keep them as a fully-bundled customer”, NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said in a statement.