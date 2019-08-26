Whether you are new to the city, or a local still uncovering Vegas’ hidden gems, there are countless spots around town to discover when class isn’t in session.

Tuition, books, and food alone can leave little money left in the budget for much else. Still, the city has a lot to offer beyond an expensive night out on The Strip. Students can hit up various spots all over town that are both entertaining and cost-effective.

First, students can check out he Pinball Hall of Fame on Eastern, where they can enjoy plenty of pinball machines and several arcade games. Some of the games include the classic PacMan and Galaga games, but new pinball machines are always being added and rotated with other classic arcade games. Quarters and good company are all that’s needed for a good time.

Across from the university on Maryland Parkway is Stefanos, which serves succulent greek food. When craving for gyros and kebabs, Stefanos is the way to go. Their extensive menu offers variations of grilled meats, shawerma, dolmas, and syrupy sweet baklava to complete the meal. Also attached to the restaurant is a hookah bar for those that are of age.

Near the Hard Rock hotel is Fries and Pies, a casual eatery which takes french fries to new (and delicious) places. Patrons can order fries in a multitude of varieties, from their barbecue chicken style, which comes with shredded chicken, barbecue sauce, onion mozzarella, cheddar, to their Hawaiian style fries, served with pulled pork, roasted habanero cream cheese, pineapple, bacon, and mozzarella.

Since some places are a little farther from campus, Uber and Lyft are always an option. In addition, since UNLV has a transit center, students can utilize the RTC for a small fee.

Downtown Las Vegas has a lot to offer when it comes to free entertainment. If one just wants to enjoy a nice light show and see some bands perform, Fremont Street is the place to go. The area might seem a little dingy but the bands that perform there are normally free, and there are even some street performers that will make any concert goer’s night less boring.

Concerts can be cheap as well if tickets are bought in advance, especially at venues like the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay, the Bunkhouse Saloon in Downtown, the Joint at the Hard Rock hotel, The Pearl inside The Palms, and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, which holds larger concerts like Las Rageous and Bite of Las Vegas.

There are several arcades to enjoy around town as well like Gameworks in Town Square, and Dave and Busters at Downtown Summerlin. Unlike Chuck E. Cheese, Gameworks and Dave and Busters are arcades more catered toward young adults and adults, with more challenging arcade games and alcoholic beverages. Another arcade spot is John’s Arcade Pizza.

First Friday is another event that is free for all to enjoy artists, musicians, and entertainers. Located in Downtown, streets are closed down for vendors to showcase and sell their artwork and people to enjoy the food and music offered within the Art’s District. It gives a more artistic view on Vegas’ entertainment.

Vegas is not deemed one of the “Entertainment Capitals of the World” for no reason. Besides the gambling, alcohol, and strippers, there are countless other ways to have a good time for a good price.