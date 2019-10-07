Las Vegas drivers are a breed of their own. Regardless of school zones or construction cones, cars zoom past speed limit signs like the numbers are a mere suggestion.

People drink and drive like there’s no such thing as intoxication. Vehicles tailgate one another like their impatience will hurry the traffic. With places to be, people to see, drivers rush to their destination like consequences don’t exist.

An average day on the streets consists of ignored speed limits, forced lane merges and car crashes at nearly every major intersection. Las Vegas drivers operate under their own set of rules.

The reckless driving culture in Las Vegas is an unspoken issue that threatens the health and safety of our community. Instead of tackling the problem, many either justify poor driving habits by citing busy city life or blame it on the influx of people moving from other states.

Not a week goes by without stories of fatal car collisions making headlines on local newspapers. From reckless habits to DUI-induced mistakes, many prioritize their own agenda over the safety of other vehicles and pedestrians around them.

Recently, a Tesla driver, who was speeding 70 to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, rammed into the back of an SUV after trying to slip past a red light. As reported by the Las Vegas Sun, the crash left the driver critically injured, his passenger killed and three pedestrians wounded, one of which had to amputate his leg.

In another story, a driver of an Audi collided with a center median, causing the vehicle to enter an active intersection into wrong-way traffic. The Audi then slammed head-on into a Hyundai, which sent the latter spinning into an SUV. Because of the severity of the impacts, the Hyundai’s driver passed away at the scene.

Accident after accident, the causes for car crashes remain the same. Drivers fail to follow speed limits, are hindered by impairments and yield the right-of-way. Because careless judgment corrupts local drivers, the community only continues to suffer more each year.

According to the Review-Journal, 2018 was “the deadliest year for motorists on Nevada roads in the last decade.” With 301 deadly crashes resulting in 331 lives lost, the death toll from collisions increased by 6.4 percent since 2017. Complacency towards reckless driving has already cost countless local lives. When will it be enough?

Speed radars and sobriety checkpoints set up by law enforcement can only do so much to deter drivers from making poor decisions. Locals must take it upon themselves to dismantle the culture of careless driving. To reduce the number of collisions, the community must take responsibility for their own habitual recklessness.

If you’re normally in a rush, plan to leave a few minutes earlier so that you don’t speed. If you’re under the influence, call a friend or pay for a ride service so that you don’t drive. Options exist to avoid practicing careless driving.

When we hear stories of car crashes, we never think that we will find ourselves in those situations. However, the more that you push those boundaries, the more at risk you put yourself and everyone else on the road.

Before driving, sober up, fasten your seatbelt and be prepared to yield appropriately. Don’t be the reason another family puts up a roadside memorial on a street corner.