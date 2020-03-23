In recent weeks, unemployment across the nation has accelerated at astonishing rates. Nevada has been one of the states most significantly impacted by COVID-19 related layoffs, as Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos and non-essential businesses to shut down for 30 days.

Sick or not, no one in Las Vegas is immune to the effects that COVID-19 is having on the city, especially as business closures become more widespread.

It was only a month ago that employment had reached the highest percentage America has seen in 50 years. Economists like The Economic Policy Institute are now estimating that 3 million Americans will lose their jobs by June, and Nevada is No. 1 on the list of top states impacted.

Casino closures were the most devastating to workers. The shutdown has never before happened, even in the wake of the 1 October shooting. Not only are the employees who work within the establishment itself effected, but suppliers, wholesalers, taxi drivers, linen companies, food distributors, electricians and a multitude of other workers who serve the casinos have taken a blow.

Additionally, cancellations of conventions, entertainment and sports have hurt Las Vegas residents’ pockets as well – not to mention the amount of taxes the state has lost out on since tourism has come to a halt. Experts’ orders to “socially distance” doesn’t give a service-industry and entertainment reliant town like Las Vegas the best prognostic.

It is projected that 66,566 jobs will be lost permanently with the recent closures on the strip while more than 200,000 people will experience furloughs. The Nevada Independent says unemployment rates will eventually rise to 30 percent of Las Vegas residents.

Wynn, MGM and Venetian properties are continuing to pay employees during the statewide shutdown. Many smaller businesses that can’t afford to continue operating might suffer greatly, and even close permanently. The federal government is attempting to help with low-interest loans for businesses in need.

There is no telling how long the shutdown will last, nor is there insight to how long the businesses will support paid leave for their employees or if those laid off will be brought back in the future.

Casino employees aren’t the only ones being disrupted by recent mandates. Sisolak initially asked all non-essential businesses to cease operation, but with little movement on their ends, he has changed his request to a demand. Currently, non-essential businesses could face charges if they continue operating.

Organizations with less than 50 workers can ignore the mandate, although many have seen a drop in customers as a result of warnings to stay home, as well as closures of their clients’ businesses.

One Las Vegas couple met with News 3 Las Vegas to talk about how COVID-19 has lost them hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their company provides shipping services for trade shows, but with widespread cancellations of Las Vegas conventions and entertainment, they are suffering.

“Every single day we have a snowball of shows canceled that day,” the couple told News 3. “This is our only income. This is how we provide for our kids and – I can’t really talk about it because I get so emotional.”



There is much uncertainty around the entire situation, which is unsettling for those who need financial help during the crisis. Although the government has pledged to eventually provide citizens with $1,000 in financial aid per month, many are seeking additional help.

According to a report by Newsday, last week the Department of Labor had received more than 21,000 calls from people seeking to apply for unemployment insurance on March 15, compared with 2,000 for all of the last Tuesday. The number of website visits was 110,000, up from 42,000 a week prior.

While people are scrambling for unemployment benefits, companies like Amazon, Smiths, Dominos, Albertsons and Walmart are desperate for applicants. The types of skills and workers needed are shifting drastically with the crisis.



For those employed by the university, President Meana announced paid administrative leave would be available for those who can not work remotely. Student-workers will continue to be paid at their current rate, “even if their volume or scope of work may differ from their traditional office work.”