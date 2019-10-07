Lied Library brought “Rebel Hours,” a pilot program that will limit late-night access to the building to only those with an NSHE ID on weekdays, to campus on Sunday.

Rebel Hours will run from 9 p.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday. To access the library during these times, guests must enter through the main entrance and present a valid UNLV or NSHE ID card.

“Students are our heaviest users during these times,” Maggie Farrell, dean of Libraries, told the UNLV News Center. “Rebel Hours provides a more secure space for students who are studying and completing classwork and projects on campus at night.”

This pilot program will not affect any of the branch libraries or the UNLV Law Library.