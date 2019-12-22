A lineup change sparked by UNLV head coach TJ Otzelberger provided a jolt of energy to the Runnin’ Rebels as the team recently secured its first home win since Nov. 26.



UNLV downed Robert Morris at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 21 to improve to 5-8 on the season.



“Really proud of the effort that our guys displayed today,” head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “



Following the team’s last loss against Pacific on Dec. 18, Otzelberger admitted that whatever answers he was looking for would be found in the practices leading up to this game.



“I think the past few practices have been good,” senior forward Nick Blair said. “Guys have been competing and it showed today. It showed that we had to make a statement to everyone else and ourselves that we can play hard.”



For Otzelberger it’s simple, the team has not lived up to the UNLV standard.



“Being a leader of this program is very humbling and there’s a tremendous sense of gratitude and pride,” Otzelberger said. “I’ve studied it for a number of years, I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity. I’m going to make sure everyday that as the leader of this program everything that we do reflects that and everybody in our program, their decisions reflect that as well.



“It’s my job to continue to develop that culture, have that accountability and set that standard. I know what this program can be, I’m going to drive this program back to the top of the conference in prominence and I’m going to do it with guys that love it as much as I do.”



When asked if returning to that standard is bigger than any one game result, Otzelberger was honest with his analysis.



“I think so, I think it’s important that they know the standard,” he said. “People use the word culture all the time, but we use the word standard. And standard means ‘Do everything that’s asked of you with an unrelenting passion, enthusiasm and excitement.’”



The team will look to continue that trend when it takes on Eastern Michigan Saturday, Dec. 28.



The practices must have done some good, as Coleman pointed to the team’s energy level as a key contributor to this win.



“I feel like many guys were diving on loose balls, getting defensive rebounds — pushing the pace,” Coleman said. “A lot of guys stepped up off the bench with a lot of energy that we fed off of.”



Many fans were shocked to see a starting lineup that was made up of sophomore guards Coleman and Jay Green, junior forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong and senior forwards Blair and Vitaliy Shibel.



“He just made it clear that the guys who want to play, will play,” Coleman said. “The guys that are going to play hard and do all the right things and do the things that [Otzelberger] tells us to are going to play.”



Otzelberger admitted that his rotation was simply rewarding those who make things happen behind-the-scenes on a daily basis.



“We decided to make sure the guys that went into the game right away were the guys that we’ve counted on every single day to be on time, to do their job — not to do it begrudgingly but to do it with passion and enthusiasm,” Otzelberger said. “And we’ve counted on [sophomore guard] Trey [Hurlburt] to do that since he joined the program and so we felt the right play was to reward him for his daily efforts.”



Hurlburt was the first reserve to check into the game.



Otzelberger singled out a couple of players for what he believed to be shining examples of what Rebel basketball is supposed to be about.



“I thought Marvin Coleman displayed the heart of a champion, a winner,” Otzelberger said. “His desire and will to succeed was impeccable — couldn’t be more proud of him for that.



“It was good to see the effort of guys like Jay Green, who haven’t gotten an opportunity. The passion he plays [with] and how thankful he is to be a part of this program. I think those guys set a great example today.”



It was the first significant game action of the year for Green while it was the second straight start for Coleman.



“You talk about a local kid who dreamed of playing at UNLV, those are the types of guys we want playing in our program,” Otzelberger said about Coleman. “The guys who think this is the greatest program, greatest university, greatest campus and the greatest city in all of the country and that’s what Marvin Coleman feels.”



Coleman led the Rebel offense, chipping in 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor including going 2-for-2 from three-point range.



“I’m just taking it day-by-day,” Coleman said. “Obviously, I was the one who got it rolling tonight but my teammates came in — Jay Green had a great game, grabbing offensive rebounds and things like that. It was just my day so I’m going to keep doing everything I can to help my team win.”



Normal starting guards Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton did not enter until a little over 13 minutes left in the first half. Forward Donnie Tillman entered for the first time nearly two minutes later.



“I thought they took it pretty well,” Blair said. “I know when guys are starting and sometimes the minutes come down, it can get a little discouraging. But they want to win too and they understand the situation we’re in and they were just happy for the guys that stepped up and did a good job.



“It’s not about being sad at all, it’s about being happy for the team and being happy for the guy next to you and that’s the main thing.”



The changes helped the Rebels secure a 19-8 rebounding advantage in the first 20 minutes including holding a 10-2 lead in the offensive rebound category.



In addition, UNLV shot nearly 50 percent from the field but was unable to keep Robert Morris from finding the bottom of the bucket as it shot 52 percent in the first half holding a one-point lead.



“I think with practice it’s been very competitive lately but merit-based would be part of it as well,” Otzelberger said. “Like we talked about team standards and rules — things like being on time, those aren’t negotiable and they aren’t compromised. To me, I was raised in Wisconsin and my dad was a [Green Bay] Packers fan and Vince Lombardi was always five minutes early.



“So we don’t look the other way, we don’t tell guys in our program when they don’t do the right thing that it’s okay. We tell them the truth, we teach them life lessons and we’re not going to stop doing that.”



Moreover, the Rebels went the first 20 minutes without a made three-pointer. Coming into the game, UNLV has the longest streak for consecutive games with a made three-pointer (1,083).



The team would not attempt a second half three-pointer until nearly six minutes in.



At the 12:26 mark, junior guard Jonah Antonio drained one to keep the streak alive, capping off a stretch that saw a two-point lead turn into one of 14 points in a game where the lead changed hands 19 times.



“It was just a constant emphasis on continuing to keep the energy up,” Blair said. “Keep up the energy, don’t let your foot off the gas. You have to put two halves together and make sure we keep doing what we’re doing and it worked out for us.”



UNLV was led by Mbacke and Tillman who both scored 17 points apiece. Shibel was the last Rebel in double figures with 13 points.



As a team, UNLV dominated the painted area outscoring Robert Morris 50-18.



“We knew once we got the ball in[side] starting off the big, with me and Mbacke — we had the height advantage,” Blair said. “We were able to out-physical them so once we saw those guys we wanted to feed them all day inside.”



Securing a double-digit win with one more home game left on this homestand, the team’s belief is that message was pertinent to being sent out to everyone watching.



“100 percent, we didn’t play a good game against Pacific and we had to come back and show who we are,” Coleman said. “We haven’t played a full game of 40 minutes, playing our type of basketball. So we had to come back and show our fans, ourselves and our coaches what we can do.”

