On Friday, Aug. 31, March for Our Lives Las Vegas discussed an aspect of their platform. The discussion centered around police militarization and how it relates to gun violence.

The March is tackled the issue of police brutality and militarization of said police. Micajah Daniels, March for Our Lives Chair of Political Efficacy and Black Lives Matter UNLV organization said, “Policing is a form of gun violence.”

In this month’s meeting, Daniels talked in length about domestic abuse in the police culture. About 23-42 percent of police officers have been reported for domestic violence at home. Daniels brought this up as a demonstration that we, as a nation, have different standards for police officers.

Another issue that Daniels brought up in the meeting is how white supremacy groups infiltrate the police department. Twelve years ago, the FBI warned about the issue of police departments employing white supremacy, deeming it as a national security threat in their report, (U) White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement.

“Although the First Amendment’s freedom of association provision protects an individual’s right to join white supremacist groups for purposes of lawful activity, the government can limit the employment opportunities of group members who hold sensitive public sectors jobs, including jobs within law enforcement, when their membership would interfere with their duties,” the FBI report said.

The FBI has been investigating white supremacist groups quietly for a long time. In Los Angeles 1991, a U.S. District Court judge found that a local sheriff’s department had formed a neo-Nazi gang and customarily harassed black and Latino residents.

One of President Donald Trump’s first actions upon taking office was to limit the investigation capacity of the FBI to look into these fringe groups. Daniels said that there is a lack of transparency and accountability in the police department. With no accountability and access to military grade weapons through the 10-33 program, it brings up the question of the sense of safety among citizens.

The United States has a tricky past with youths protesting. In 1960, four teenagers from the Agricultural and Technical State University — Ezell Blair Jr., 18, Franklin McCain, 19, Joseph McNeil, 17 and David Richmond, 18 — marched into Greensboro, N.C., Woolworth’s lunch counter to conduct a sit-in. This was widely seen as a brave move on the part of these four youngsters, as it was illegal for them to sit in a whites-only area of the diner.

In three days, they were joined by 300 people that wanted to be allowed to eat amongst their fellow Americans. In that summer, more than 50 cities joined them in this revolution of desegregation of diners. In that same period of time, the U.S. escalated the use of militarized accoutrements for the police during the desegregation era.

As black protestors took to the street for equality, the police attacked with water hoses. Times have changed. Now a boy with a toy gun can be interpreted as a mortal threat to society.

Police militarization has not reduced the rate of violent crimes or prevented the number of police assaulted or killed in the line of duty. Through 1997 to 2014, the Department of Defense had given $4.3 billion worth of military equipment to local law agencies.