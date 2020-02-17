Since it’s grand opening, Ferguson’s Downtown has served as a hub for the community to engage with and support local artists and vendors in Downtown Las Vegas. As part of their effort to “cultivate a space for the community that celebrates creativity,”on the third weekend of every month, local makers and merchants gather for Market in the Alley in a redone alleyway between Tenth and Eleventh St. on Fremont St.

The market hosts local vendors from Las Vegas who offer goods like jewelry, clothes, accessories, bath and home products, stickers, art, and food.

When entering the alleyway that holds Market in the Alley there is a sign sat directly outside the entrance to the market which reads “local makers, curators, artists, musicians, & culinary innovators,” all of which were certainly on display at the market this past weekend.

At first glance, one of the most noticeable things about the market was how many people were there only 30 minutes after its opening. The popularity of the market spoke for itself by attendance alone.

The Saturday night crowd was eager to see what each vendor in the alleyway had.

To the left, inside the entrance of the market was Pie Roller Desserts, an organic, vegan, pie vendor. Directly across from that on the right side of the alley was a jewelry vendor.

Diverse options of products were mixed throughout the alleyway. The vendors also varied in age. Children have the opportunity at Market in the Alley to display their work and to have a booth. One young vendor who had handmade bookmarks, MaddieCat Bookmarks, was up and running for business during the event.

Some other vendors included multiple vintage or refurbished clothing stops, like Zoltar’s Daughter, bath and body products like Davida’s Hand Craft Soap, jewelry vendors like Wuve, and vegan food options like ERB’s Vegan Kitchen.

ERB’s had one of the larger menus in the alley and offered delicious vegan food, including vegan chili cheese fries and the vegan buffalo cauliflower with fries and ranch.

There was also live music, as there is at every Market in the Alley, a free back massage area, and a photobooth.

The vendors that filled the alley weren’t the only thing to make the Market in the Alley an artistically inclined event. Surrounding the alleyway were walls covered in different mural pieces created in different styles of art.

This extra touch, along with the twinkling lights that were hanging above the alleyway and the grass that was laid along the floor of the market transformed the space from an alleyway to an inviting marketplace.

Every pathway that could be taken throughout the alleyway showed a new table vendor who had local products to help Market in the Alley attendees connect with the city in a fresh way.

Market in the Alley will be held again next month during its open hours on Saturday Mar. 21 from 6 – 10 p.m. and Sunday Mar. 22 from 12 – 4 p.m.