After suffering their first defeat of the regular season last weekend in Tulsa, against Oral Roberts, the Rebels bounced back with a resounding 3-1 drubbing over the Wofford Terriers.

UNLV looked comfortable and energetic early in returning home from Oklahoma back to their comfy confines on Johann Field. A pair of early goals from senior Adam Musovski gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead after the first 45 minutes of play.

Freshmen midfielder Nico Classen assisted on each of Musovski’s scores, giving the young man from Germany a team-leading 4 assists on the season.

The Terriers struck back early in the 2nd half, scoring in the first 15 minutes on a goal by freshmen forward Ethan Willie. UNLV however answered back at 84:08 in the match to put the game away on a goal by senior midfielder Daniel Moran.

Marcos Gonzalez, the current team-leader in goals, assisted on the score to put the game away.

After 5 games played, the Rebels now sit at 4-1, and will play against Cal State Fullerton (0-1-3) this Sunday evening. On paper, the men’s soccer team has a great chance to begin the season at 5-1.