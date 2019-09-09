UNLV began its 2019 season with a crushing double-overtime loss on the road against UC Santa Barbara. The Rebels had two days to shake off the loss before their home opener and a three game road trip set to begin later in the week. Unfortunately, for UNLV, the two games would not go in their favor.

UNLV drops home opener

The Rebels welcomed San Diego State to Las Vegas on Labor Day to kick off their home schedule.

UNLV took advantage of the home crowd to score first. In the 17th minute, a Nico Clasen corner kick found Nick Williams, who headed the ball in the back of the net to give UNLV an early 1-0 lead.

The momentum then shifted to San Diego State’s favor when the Aztecs tied the game, and then took the lead in the second half. Pablo Pelaez and Dane Rozas scored in the 59th and 75th minute, respectively, to lift the Aztecs ahead.

Their lead would not last for long. Just two minutes later, Clasen scored his first career goal as a Rebel to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied through the end of regulation, and UNLV would play their second straight overtime game. In the 97th minute, Hunter George made a move by the Rebel defense to score and win the game for the Aztecs, 3-2. San Diego State out-shot UNLV 21-15, and won the shots on goal battle 10-4.

Comeback comes up short

After two heartbreaking overtime loses, UNLV got off to a slow start against Drake University. In fact, the first half was one the Rebels would want to forget.

UNLV gave up three goals in the first half and had to dig themselves out of a big hole in the second half, which they almost did.

In the 53rd minute, Bryan Martinez-Serrano got the Rebels on the board. Then, 42 seconds later, Timo Mehlich scored to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Drake answered back in the 80th minute to go back up 4-2. Williams would add a goal late for UNLV, but it would not be enough as the Rebels lost 4-3.

Even though the Rebels were down 3-0 at halftime, Drake only out-shot UNLV 10-9. They finished the game tied in total shots at 17.

The frustrating part for UNLV is how close these games have been. UNLV is playing well, they just need to learn to play with focus for an entire 90 minutes. Once UNLV ties up the loose ends and learns how to finish off games, the Rebels will start getting the results they want.

UNLV now sits in last place in the Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer standings. The Rebels do not face a conference opponent until September 28.

Up Next

UNLV heads back on the road for their two games coming up this week. The Rebels will stay in the midwest to play the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Monday at 5:00 pm. On Friday, UNLV heads back out west to play the University of the Pacific at 7:30 pm.