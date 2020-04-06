My experience getting tested for the coronavirus

After hearing that UNLV Medicine would begin to offer free, curbside testing for the coronavirus, I immediately got on the phone to make an appointment.

Not only was I sneezing heavily with an annoying dry cough and headache, but I was possibly exposed to some kind of illness given the fact that my roommate works at an essential business where five people tested positive. It took three days for me to get through to them due to the high volume of calls they were receiving, but I was finally able to make my appointment on a Friday morning.

The drive-thru test is conducted by Clinical Pathology Laboratories and when you first drive up, one of the medical personnel asks you to put your driver’s license up against the window as a way to verify your appointment without any physical contact.

Next, you drive up to the tent and the test administrators who were all wearing extensive personal protection equipment (PPE). They tell you to roll your window down just a sliver so you can put your nose near it, then they then stick a nasal swab, which resembles a Q-tip, deep into your nose for about 10 seconds.

The sensation was extremely uncomfortable as it felt like my brain was being tickled. I might have let out a few expletives because of the pain and the fact that it was likely the longest 10 seconds of my life.

Before you leave, they slip some paperwork through the window that instructs you to stay home and self-isolate until the test results come in. The wait time for the results is usually five to seven days, but I was notified the following Monday afternoon that I tested negative.

While I was relieved, I wondered about the time since I got tested. Because I recently went to the grocery store, what if I touched something that hosted the virus and I am actually sick this time?

Either way, even if I wanted to get tested again, I probably wouldn’t be able to. UNLV Medicine projects that they will run out of test-kits on either April 6 or 7. Currently, they are not sure when they will receive another shipment. So far, they have tested more than 2,000 people.

The case and death total continue to rise in Nevada, considering the fact that 1,742 people have tested positive and 46 have died. Since the great majority of those numbers come from Clark County, one can never be too careful.

We have heard it time and time again, but it is worth repeating—please stay home.