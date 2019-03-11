For the final 30 laps of the Pennzoil 400, race leader Joey Logano had a rearview mirror full of his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski. The two traded the lead multiple times in the final run of the race.



Keselowski waited to make his last move on the final lap of the race.



On the last corner of the final lap, he drove the car down hard to the bottom of the race track. Coming off the exit, Logano carried momentum from the top line to hold onto the lead.



As Logano, in his bright yellow Pennzoil Ford Mustang, cleared Keselowski and took the checkered flag of the Pennzoil 400, the hundreds of Pennzoil employees in attendance stood and cheered for their driver.



Logano, the defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, led with 86 laps en route to his 22nd career win, his first career MENCS win at Las Vegas.



“That was more intense that I wanted it to be,” Logano said about the final 30 lap battle with his teammate, “there’s been plenty of times here where we have led a lot of laps…but we’d never won.”



This was the first race of NASCAR’s new rules package. The high downforce package is aimed to prevent runaway victories on intermediate length tracks (tracks between one and two miles in length). The rules did the job at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Last year’s race at LVMS was one of those runaway races, which Kevin Harvick won by three seconds. This season’s race had a margin of victory at 0.236 seconds.



“It’s intense, you can’t get away, you’re constantly looking around,” Logano said, “I thought it was as entertaining as it could be.”



Looking at other race statistics, there were 47 green-flag passes for the lead, and 3,345 on-track passes for position. Both are records for MENCS races at LVMS.



“If fans don’t enjoy that, I don’t really know what else to give them (because) that was one heck of a show,” Logano said of the on-track racing.



The race on Sunday featured 19 lead changes among nine different drivers. The race only had two caution flags, and they were both for conclusions of the first and second stages, which lead to a race time of 2 hours and 35 minutes.



Good weekend for Vegas drivers



Kyle Busch got his weekend off to a great start. He won the NASCAR Truck race on Friday night and Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



On Sunday during the Pennzoil 400, Kyle Busch made a green flag pit-stop but was caught for speeding on pit road entry. Due to this infraction, he fell back to 24th place before recovering for a third-place finish.



“Yeah, speeding on pit road ruined our day,” Kyle Busch said after the race, “It sucks that happened but we had a fast race car.”



Kyle’s older brother, Kurt, earned himself a fifth-place finish after starting 28th. Kurt Busch used pit strategy to get up towards the front of the field, including leading twice for 23 laps.



It was a special race for Kurt, who had local company Star Nursery sponsoring his car. The company sponsored him when he was a teenager, and the car’s colors and decals resembled his old race car from when he was cutting his teeth around short tracks in the southwest.



“It was a nice call to get the Star Nursery car up front and to have a shot at the top five,” Kurt said after his fifth-place finish.



Up next for NASCAR



This upcoming weekend, NASCAR will stay out west. The series makes its annual trip to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, for the Auto Club 400 on Sunday, March 17.



NASCAR will return to Las Vegas Sept. 13-15, featuring three races from NASCAR’s top three tours, which includes the MENCS opening race of the playoffs, the South Point 400.