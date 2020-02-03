NBA Weekly Recap-Dame’s hot streak, Toronto’s winning streak, and All-Star snubs

There are almost not enough superlatives in the English language to describe what Damian Lillard is doing right now.



Over his last six games, he has scored 61, 47, 50, 36, 48, and 51 points while shooting 57 percent from the three-point line. They were 5-1 in that stretch, beating the Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz.



During the first game played at the Staples Center since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, emotions ran high.



The pregame memorial, which included a speech by LeBron James, was so heartfelt that it was hard to see how anybody could play a basketball game after that. Lillard gave his best Mamba impression that night, scoring 48 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds.



He spoke post-game to ESPN about how they played their hearts out for Kobe. He went on to say that on a night like this, “I don’t think anybody feels like we walked away as a winner tonight, given the circumstances.”



Lillard’s play helped the injury-plagued Blazers climb up the standings. They are one and a half games out of the eighth seed in the west. He will get more reinforcements soon too, considering both Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins are expected to be back after the All-Star break.



Toronto



Winners of their last 10 straight, the Toronto Raptors sit at the second-seed in the eastern conference, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks.



Granted, the only two good teams they beat during that stretch were the Thunder and Sixers, but it is still impressive nonetheless. What’s more impressive is how they have remained a top-5 team in the NBA despite Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell all missing 10-plus games this season.



Powell and VanVleet are both having career years and both shoot around 40 percent from the three-point line. VanVleet averages two steals per game and is second to only Jrue Holiday in deflections per game (4). His active hands and Kyle Lowry’s innate ability to draw charges are part of the reason why the Raptors are a top-5 defensive team in the league.



Should they stay healthy, they could push the Bucks in a potential eastern conference finals matchup. They lost Kawhi, but Siakam transitioning into a star player this year has helped mitigate that loss.



All-Star Weekend Snubs



The All-Star voting results are in. The starters in the East are Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Meanwhile, the reserves are Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons and Domantas Sabonis.



In the West: James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Anthony Davis round out the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook and Brandon Ingram are the reserves.



Two names whose omissions garnered controversy were Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Both have the misfortune of being on below-average teams, but Beal’s atrocious defense and poor three-point shooting (32.5 percent) sealed his fate in the eyes of many prior to the results even before being revealed.



Booker is a slightly different case. While he’s not a good defender, he has not been terrible. His efficiency has been through the roof, shooting 51 percent from the field, 36 percent from the three-point line and 92 percent from the free-throw line while averaging 27 points per game.



Some thought he should have made it over one of Westbrook, Paul, Ingram or Mitchell. While his numbers are as good or better than all of theirs, it was ultimately his team record that did him in.



Ingram’s Pelicans have just one more loss than the Suns, but he is categorized as a forward. However, with Luka Doncic likely missing the game to rest and recover from his ankle sprain, it’s highly possible that Book will be his replacement.

