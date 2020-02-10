The purgatory period after the trade deadline and before All-Star weekend is upon us. While we wait for Derrick Jones Jr. to do something at the dunk contest that defies the laws of physics. Here is a little recap of the past week in the NBA.



UNLV Updates



Christian Wood might be the second-best player on an NBA team right now. That’s something I didn’t think I would ever type or say, but after Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick, only Derrick Rose has a clear case against him.



Over his last 10 games, he is shooting 43% from three and averaging 16 points—all in just 25 minutes. With Drummond gone and Blake Griffin presumably out for the season, Wood’s only competition for playing time is Thon Maker and Henson.



It will be interesting to see him in an expanded role the rest of the season with Rose, Reggie Jackson, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and rookie Sekou Doumbouya making the team worth watching.



Derrick Jones Jr. posted his career-high in points this past Wednesday night against the Clippers, scoring 25 and grabbing 9 boards with exceptional efficiency (83% shooting from the field).



Whether or not his minutes decrease after Miami acquired Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill remains to be seen, but it does seem unlikely that coach Spoelstra would do that right now, considering the momentum he’s building.



New look Wolves



Having just lost 13 straight, Minnesota clearly realized they needed to make a big change, and that they did. They traded Andrew Wiggins and a first and second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans. They also acquired Malik Beasley, Evan Turner, James Johnson and Juan Hernangomez.



Russell’s friendship with Wolves big man Karl Anthony Towns is well known, and there’s reason to think they can be successful together despite both players being below-average defenders.



Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders wants the team to play in an open, fast-paced, three-point shooting friendly style. So far this year, the Wolves are third in the league in most attempted threes per game (39.5) and sixth in pace (103.3).



Despite these numbers, they’re a poor offensive team. They’re 29th in three-point shooting (33%) and 23rd in offensive rating (106.9).



Russell and Beasley have both proven to be above average shooters and tempo pushers. James Johnson and Evan Turner (if he’s not bought out) make the loss of Robert Covington more bearable, adding more wing defense to a team that already employs Josh Okogie.



In their first game as a new team without Russell, the Wolves ran a full-strength Clippers team into the ground, beating them 142-115.



They made 26 threes, which will obviously not happen every night, but it looks like Saunders finally has the building blocks for the type of team he wants to assemble.



Sixers in disarray



Before beating the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks by a combined 73 points.



It’s not necessarily panic time yet, but their poor road record (9-19) and inability to surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with the right players to make the pairing work are cause for concern.



Simmons and the Sixers continue to look great without Embiid although that’s not necessarily his fault. The two only combine for a 1.2 net rating when they’re on the court together, which is about average. Last season, it was 7.9.



Al Horford was an odd fit even before he started shooting poorly from three, considering Embiid is a bad shooter and Simmons is a non-existent one. Tobias Harris is the only player in their starting lineup, besides Josh Richardson when he’s healthy, that can be counted on to consistently hit threes.



It’s hard to be successful in today’s NBA with that little amount of spacing.



It’s a testament to Embiid and Simmons’ talent that they’re still 11 games above .500. But they’ve attempted to fix the problem by acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors at the deadline, both of whom are shooting the three-ball wonderfully this year at 38% and 40% respectively.



They have the pieces to make a run in the eastern conference, but whether Brett Brown can fit those pieces together and unlock the true potential of the Embiid-Simmons pairing remains to be seen.