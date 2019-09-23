The UNLV diving team’s new coach, Alik Sarkisian, is looking to take the Rebels to the next level. Sarkisian, who has competed internationally and was a former 15-time Armenian national champion, coaches divers at the Olympic Games, European Championships, and many other international meets. Now, he plans to add the UNLV diving team to his list of accomplishments.

Can you give us a brief background about your coaching experience before coming to UNLV?

I moved to the United States in 1993 from the former USSR. I grew up in Armenia. From 1993 to 1998, I was an assistant coach at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Las Angeles.

From 1998 to 2001, I became the head coach of the Trojan Dive Club at USC. In 2001, the USA Diving Federation hired me as the director and head coach at the regional training center and moved me to Oklahoma City.

I was there for five years with a lot of success. But when the economy declined, the U.S. stopped sponsoring everybody and closed the training centers. So I then decided to coach college-level divers.

UNLV Diving Coach Alik Sarkisian received the Big Ten Conference Diving Coach of the Year award in 2018 while coaching at Northwestern University. Photo by Amy Padilla.

From 2006 until this year, I was the head coach of the Northwestern University diving team for 13 years. I decided to move closer to my family in Los Angeles. Coming to coach at UNLV was a great opportunity to come to Las Vegas. I’m looking forward to helping improve the diving program here.

What are your goals for the UNLV dive team for this season?

This season, my goal is to make UNLV the Mountain West Conference champion. I am also looking to help the team qualify for the NCAA Championships.

How do you plan to achieve those goals with the UNLV dive team?

When I grew up in the USSR, the country at that time was in the cold war against the United States. They wanted to make sure we could produce good athletes and make sure we could beat the Americans.

The government came to us and asked, “What do you need from us to make our athletes champions?” I told them, but they replied that they could not promise they could supply us with the resources we needed.

They said to me, “What you will do for us, if you have a piece of 6 x 6 concrete, we want you to make us champions without any resources.”

So when I think about it now, even if I don’t have anything I still have this piece of concrete to make champions out of. So it is psychological, but it helps me have a positive mindset.

UNLV Diving Coach Alik Sarkisian received the CSCAA Diving Coach of the Year award while coaching at Northwestern University in 2018. Photo by Amy Padilla.

For now, we can make little improvements and all my goals will come true. For the future, I would like to have $5 to $10 million raised to build a world-class facility for the divers.

You were named CSCAA Coach of the Year and Big Ten Dive Coach of the year for 2018. How do you plan on duplicating those types of achievements with the UNLV dive team this season?

I plan on using my coaching experience and the positive energy that I have with the athletes to help them attain victory both as individual athletes and as a team.

Is there anything you think you may do differently with the UNLV dive team that you did at Northwestern or will you keep your teaching methods pretty much the same?

I will keep the same goals, but every day things are changing. I am always looking for new ways to improve techniques and use more technology and different ideas for teaching. I’m always finding new ways to approach things.

Also, in order to have great success, we have to find the right athletes. If we have the right athletes and I find they have a lot of ability than great success will come to UNLV. Our dive team is very diverse. We have swimmers and divers from Russia and Mexico, [along with] different parts of the United States.

How has your own professional experience as a diver helped transition to teach others to accomplish similar achievements?

If I see them in the water or on the board, I can just feel exactly what they are talking about or feeling. I can jump right in front of them and help them with what they need because I know exactly their fear, or why they are having difficulty on a certain dive.

I understand the type of mental preparation that goes into each dive.

What do you look forward to most in being the UNLV dive team’s coach?

I am excited because although UNLV does not have the resources to make world-class athletes if I can still accomplish that goal I will be proud of our achievements.

If we had a high-level training facility, that would be easy. But since we don’t, it is more of a challenge to make that dream happen.

New UNLV head diving coach Alik Sarkisian plans to help the Rebels make it to the NCAAs this season. If he accomplishes his goal, he wants his likeness to be placed in the empty chair as a statue next to Jerry Tarkanian. Photo courtesy of UNLV.edu

You know the statue of Jerry Tarkanian in front of the basketball gym? Next to him is one empty chair. So I asked them, [the swimming and diving staff,] “If I make the dive team NCAA champions can you put me there?” and they started laughing. They said, “Yes, Alik, we can put you there.”

Also, I will be able to make the UNLV athletes better because I coach the Olympic Games, world championships, Grand Prix, Europe championships and all kinds of major international and national championships.

I want to add that I am really happy to be here at UNLV because I have such a great swimming and diving team. I am excited to work with UNLV swim coach Ben.

One time he asked me, “How do you see our success?” And I said that our success depends on our staff relationships. If we have great, healthy relationships between the coaching staff then success will come.