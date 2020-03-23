The latest edition of the NFLâ€™s annual free agency period, which usually marks the beginning of the new league year, could not have happened in a wilder fashion, or at a more desperately needed time.



Among the troubling COVID-19 virus world-takeover, NFL free agency has given sports fans a much-needed break and distraction from everything involving the coronavirus, except for Houston Texansâ€™ fans.



Big-name wideouts on the move



The Houston Texansâ€™ General Manager and Head Coach Bill Oâ€™Brien parted ways with the gamesâ€™ premier receiver, Deandre Hopkins, in a mind-boggling trade that sent the wideout to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a 2nd round pick in this yearâ€™s draft.



With what already seemed like a position of need for Houston, the team decided it was time to move on from an unquestioned top-3 receiver. Hopkins spent the first seven years of his illustrious career in Houston, has been elected to four pro bowls and was coming off a third straight NFL First-Team All-Pro season.



There were reports of Houston panicking about their draft capital prior to the blockbuster trade, which saw them only net a 2nd round pick. They did not relieve any cap space either as David Johnsonâ€™s contract brings a hefty toll as well. Johnson was ultimately benched this season by Arizona following poor play and the Kenyan Drake trade.



Hopkins was all for Houston. His play on the field, which was other-worldly, never deterred despite the different quarterbacks throwing him the ball throughout his career. Hopkins was never an off-field headache nor a team distraction. Hopkins is all about business.



This type of move really shakes team cultures and locker rooms. A number of Houston players were very upset, according to NFL Insider Benjamin Albright. Donâ€™t be shocked if in a year from now, reports began surfacing about the teamâ€™s young and brilliant signal-caller Deâ€™Shaun Watsonâ€™s exit either. The two were extremely close and had an unparalleled connection on the field together. Watson reportedly wasnâ€™t exactly fond of the move either.



The Buffalo Bills decided to make a big splash via trade by acquiring Stefon Diggs, another big-name wide receiver, from the Minnesota Vikings for 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Diggs is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign but looked disgruntled at times throughout the season about his role in the offense. He often relied on Twitter to vent his frustrations about the situation through cryptic tweets that suggested a cloudy future in Minnesota.



The 26-year-old wideout is expected to have a huge impact on the Bills offense led by upcoming signal-caller Josh Allen. Allen and a sturdy defense led the Bills to a wildcard berth this past season. It was clear that the team still needed help at wide receiver, and they paid a hefty price for it.



It is rewarding seeing young quarterbacks receive help across the league. Arizonaâ€™s second-year phenom Kyler Murray will now have Hopkins at his disposal, and Allen can let it rip to Diggs, one of the game’s best deep threats.



A wild free agency led by…Tom Brady?



Tom Brady is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after inking the dotted line on a two year, $50 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.



The ageless wonder continues to defy time and will now lead an offense with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard and most importantly, Bruce Arians. Arians, the offensive genius, along with most Tampa Bay fans have to be excited about the situation as the team landed arguably the best quarterback position. Offensive line is an improving unit. Evans and Godwin were unstoppable last season.



Adding a 3rd down back would be the cherry on top. Brady loves having his safety valve. Chris Thompson would be an intriguing fit.



Speaking of running backs, their value on NFL teams keeps crippling. Devonta Freeman, Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon all, at one point over the last three seasons, seemed on their respective ways to become essential parts of contenders. Freeman and Gurley even got paid, but life as a bell-cow workhorse is tough.



Fast forward to now, and all 3 now have murky futures. Gordon inked a two year, $16 million deal with Denver. Gurley went from making north of $45 million with Los Angeles to barely making $5 million with Atlanta, Freemanâ€™s former spot. Freeman has not found a new home.



The NFL marches towards a pass-happy league. Investing money into the running back position does not simply equate to success. These recent trends will definitely be significant factors when it is time to discuss long-term deals for Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.



Other signings and notes



-Lots of Dallas Cowboys players acquired new and improved paychecks this past week from both Dallas or new teams.



Amari Cooper received a huge five year, $100 million deal from Dallas. Cornerback Byron Jones secured a five-year contract from Miami which pays him north of $16 million AAV.



-The Miami Dolphins had themselves quite the free agency period. Besides Jones, the team also added offensive line help via Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras and more defensive help with pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.



Miami still has three first-round picks in this draft.



-Philip Rivers has found a new home in Indianapolis as the Los Angeles Chargers decided to part ways with the 16-year veteran, following the finale of last season.



-Teddy Bridgewater signed a three year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth more than $60 million altogether as he will take over in Carolina under new head coach Matt Rhule at the helm.



-A pair of 2011 drafted quarterbacks Cam Newton (former MVP) and Andy Dalton have yet to find new homes. The same goes for former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. The LA Chargers and New England Patriots both still need the position figured out, particularly New England. LA is expected to find their replacement in the draft or run with veteran Tyrod Taylor