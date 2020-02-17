With only seven games left in the regular season, time is winding down for UNLV before the ACHA National Tournament begins in late March. UNLV, ranked at 17th, had a chance to bolster its resume and move up the rankings when Arizona State, ranked at 14th, came to Las Vegas.



After losing its last game against Arizona, UNLV changed up the pace with a dominant performance against the Sun Devils.



Contributions from everyone



Arizona State had won its last nine games. The Sun Devils wasted no time, scoring a goal out of the gate to take an early lead, but that would be its only lead of the game.



Angelos Tsalafos tied up the game for UNLV and less than a minute later Paxton Malone scored to give UNLV a 2-1 lead. Sean Plonski added another goal a few minutes later, and UNLV had a 3-1 lead after the first period.



The scoring would not stop as UNLV added three more goals in the second period. Goals from Jared Erickson (on the power play), John Moeller and Nick Flanders doubled UNLV’s score after two periods.



With the game in hand entering the third period, UNLV did not ease off the gas. A goal from Jake Saxe, two in a row from Brendan Manning, and the second goal of the night from Moeller gave UNLV 10. Arizona State scored a late goal to make the final score 10-2.



UNLV held a healthy advantage on shots on goal, 32-19. It was also a very sloppy game, that saw 20 penalties, totaling 56 penalty minutes.



Successful sweep



UNLV had a sweep on its mind Saturday night, but just like last time, both teams came out sloppy. Turcotte took an early penalty, which was followed by an Arizona State penalty to give both teams a four-on-four.



The Skatin’ Rebels regained focus on the task at hand and attacked. Captain Basel Assaf found the back of the net to put UNLV on the board first. With two minutes left, Colin Robin scored his first career goal for UNLV to give them a 2-0 lead.



Arizona State scored early in the second period to cut UNLV’s lead in half. After 17 minutes of scoreless hockey, Nick Flanders added a UNLV goal, giving the Skatin’ Rebels a 3-1 lead after two periods of play.



Midway through the third period UNLV took advantage of a Sun Devil penalty and Jayson Dimizio gave UNLV its second power play goal of the game. Later on, Manning added the fifth and final goal for UNLV. In the end, the Stakin’ Rebels took the victory 5-1.



With the two wins over the weekend, UNLV improves to 18-12-1 overall and 14-5 at home.



Career milestones



A pair of Skatin’ Rebel hockey players each reached a career milestone as members of the UNLV hockey program.



Saxe assisted on the tenth goal of the game for UNLV on Friday night, which gave him 100 total points during his UNLV career.



The next night captain Assaf scored a goal, which was his 100th point as a Skatin’ Rebel.



Three Stars



Two players will share first star honors, Assaf and Saxe. Even though both players only had a combined four three points in two games, the seniors each recorded their 100th point while wearing the scarlet and gray.



The second star is Manning, who scored three goals over the weekend. Earning the third star is Moeller, who totaled three points, two goals and an assist, against the Sun Devils.



Up next



UNLV host Oakland University (Michigan) for a two-game homestand at City National Arena Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games are at 7:05 p.m.