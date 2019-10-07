Despite being held to under 20 points for the fourth consecutive game, UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez is convinced he can fix it.

“We can, it’s one of those deals where we’ve had two different quarterbacks in there so you’re getting [freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad] ready,” Sanchez said. “This is our first game with our No. 1 and No. 2 running backs back.

“So there’s things we can do to get back on track. I don’t think that’ll be too difficult.”

The UNLV Rebels lost 38-13 to the No. 16-ranked Boise State Broncos Saturday, Oct. 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“There’s some hard conversations we’re going to have to have in the staff room about some of the things we’re going to do and we are going to do things a little bit differently and jump in a little bit,” Sanchez said. “We have a lot of returning guys, we’ve averaged over 30 points a game for four years obviously we’re struggling right now.”

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad looking for an opportunity to throw the ball, while feeling pressure by Boise State.

With the loss, the Rebels drop to 1-4 on the year and 0-2 in Mountain West Conference play.

The team will take a break from conference play with a road game with Vanderbilt before continuing the road trip with a game at Fresno State.

Freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad made his first college start with starter Armani Rogers nursing a knee injury.

“He’s moving around okay, he’s probably still about 65 maybe 70 percent,” Sanchez said. “I think with the lack of mobility and the style of quarterback he is, it made more sense to go with Kenyon.”

Going forward, Sanchez did express the possibility of playing both Oblad and Rogers over the course of a game.

“We have to help [Oblad] and I’m not sure what we’ll do right now, I guess it’ll depend on Armani’s health,” Sanchez said. “But there may be a situation coming up where you see both guys in the game.”

The first half was all Boise State with Oblad and the offense struggling to get much of anything going.

A fan sits in the stands with a bag over their head amidst UNLV’s 1-4 start to the season. After Boise State took a 24-0 lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter fans began to file out of Sam Boyd Stadium.

On the first drive for the Broncos, Rebel defensive back Jericho Flowers was called for pass interference on a completion ruled a touchdown causing an uproar from the UNLV sidelines.

After review, the play was ruled incomplete due to the receiver being out of bounds forcing Boise State to now accept the pass interference called that was first declined.

“We were talking about whether or not we thought that was pass interference, we didn’t really like the call not that it wasn’t,” Sanchez said. “But I don’t know that there was real conversation going on. It was early in the game, they scored and it was like ‘Alright guys, let’s pick our heads up and keep going,’ and they did.”

Boise State would score on the next play.

That would be a part of 17 unanswered first-half points for the Broncos in a half where they outgained the Rebels 339 to 111 on four more plays.

To that point, Boise State had passed for 246 yards while UNLV had thrown for 32.

While the Broncos weren’t great on third down at 2-of-8, the Rebels were worse at failing on all nine of their attempts in the first 30 minutes.

“I can be a lot better,” Oblad said. “It was good to be out there for my first start and see how it is playing a whole game. I think it was a good experience but we obviously didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

Mekhi Stevenson helped by his teammates after getting tackled by Boise State.

Oblad found a better rhythm in the second half getting 13 points on the board for UNLV and finished going 24-for-55, 262 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Junior Mekhi Stevenson and senior Darren Woods Jr. caught both touchdowns.

“I think I kind of settled down and got more comfortable,” Oblad said.

His 55 pass attempts are the most since junior Max Gilliam threw 50 last October. Rogers has 79 pass attempts through four games played.

Following the game, Sanchez admitted the team did not protect Oblad as much as he would’ve liked.

“I think Kenyon did some good things but we have to do a better job at protecting him,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t hold up against the rush, especially down the stretch. We have to do a better job there.”

Oblad was sacked five times.

Despite averaging over 201 rushing yards as a team through the first four games, UNLV gained 69 total yards on 31 total rushes.

“The run game, I think we probably should’ve committed to that more,” Sanchez said. “As it went on we started to wear on them a little bit and we started to gash them and get back to our gap schemes.”

Boise State rushed for 182 yards on 28 carries.

Junior Charles Williams led the team with 57 yards on 11 carries after returning from a knee sprain that knocked him out of the Wyoming game.

Rebel sophomore running back Chad Magyar made his season debut for UNLV after missing the first four games due to personal reasons and rushed for 43 yards on 10 carries.

“It was good to see Chad back, he definitely made a difference in there,” Sanchez said. “But it was too late, we needed to be able to come out and do that a little bit earlier so the defense was on the field way too long.”