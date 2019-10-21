Late last month, an ordinance was proposed to ban and fine camping in public places within 500 feet of marked land in the downtown area of Las Vegas. The ordinance, which was proposed by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, specifically calls to ban camping, sleeping and loitering outside in the public space in downtown and residential areas.

For violating this ordinance, a person would receive a misdemeanor charge, a fine up to $1,000, or jail up to six months. The ban, which directly targets people experiencing homelessness in the area, has been proposed before but was rejected.

The new bill, which would be enforced in all 12 downtown districts, is a step in the wrong direction and doesn’t help anyone experiencing homelessness, but rather further combats stigmatizes a specific group of people.

There are multiple problems with the proposed ban. Not only will more people continue to be displaced further away from shelters, but the city of Las Vegas seems more focused on clearing up areas to make money rather than on how to assist the hundreds of people who have fallen victim to homelessness.

Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, said that “drug use or mental illness shouldn’t be a license for someone to turn a public sidewalk into their personal campground.”

Joecks followed the statement with the consideration that there are other reasons that people experience homelessness, as well as statistics on the number of people battling addiction or mental illness. He said, “Compassion doesn’t entail allowing them to stay in a stupor. It means forcing them to go where they can get help.”

Unfortunately, forcing people out of one area with the threat of fines and jail time will only lead them to different places on the streets and will leave them reluctant to reach out for help from the people who made them leave.

According to the proposal, the ordinance would not be enforced if people experiencing homelessness were camping in these areas because the shelters were full. So, instead of creating these bans and ideas for fines, why not make more of an effort to help people battling circumstances like addiction or illness?

In 2017, the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in town opened as an aid to help people experiencing homelessness make their way into housing, find assistance with mental and physical health, legal aid and work information.

Las Vegas citizens who are in the predicament of experiencing homelessness don’t need to be slapped with fines or threatened with jail time if they can not find a city-acceptable place to spend their night.

Forget the ban and consider aiding in creating more resources, like the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center that would aid people in bettering their circumstances.