Political-Nihilism, the end of democracy as we know it

We live in consequential times where our actions will echo throughout time and space. The future is just there over the horizon. However, the question is: will we be able to make it there?



There is this lingering scent of nihilism in the air that is blinding us from the potential utopia that is at the purview. Chris Cillizza, CNN commentator, best embodies the lingering nihilism that coats our everyday interactions with politics.



This view of “both sides” exhibited in Cillizza’s tweet about the impeachment trial is a growing problem in the United States. His statement hints as to why people are so politically divided and frustrated with the governing members.



To put it simply, it is because those in power are not held accountable.



Cillizza tweeted: “Two sides deeply entrenched in their views and with zero interest in engaging the other side in any sort of thoughtful conversation or debate.”



He went on to say that the two sides are “convinced of their rightness,” and that they are unable to hear the other side out. However, this tweet is wrong in many ways.



For one, President Trump was found guilty by the Government Accountability Office for withholding the fund allocated to Ukraine. The GAO reported notes: “When Congress enacts appropriations, it has provided budget authority that agencies must obligate in a manner consistent with law.”



There was testimony after testimony showcasing the crimes that were committed by the president and Republicans in the House, and the Senate has refused to listen to the evidence. Instead, they played partisan politics.



However, Cillizza wants to play a game of being on “both sides” to appear neutral. This game is disingenuous and harmful to the public as it creates a political ambiguity atmosphere, making it difficult for the masses to discern the truth.



The concept of truth is important to uphold, as it can lead to better policies that help millions of Americans. For example, back in the 1980s, climate change was starting to be addressed; however, the media allowed for a “both-side-ism” to spread.



Now here we found ourselves with a Constitutional crisis. Cillizza, and reporters like him, want to leave the Republican Party unchallenged to heighten entrainment. In truth, the law does not matter; this is political-nihilism of the highest order.



Reporters and journalists are meant to be stenographers. The press used to be filled with those that had a passion for the truth because they knew that truth leads to a better world.



There needs to be a distinction between what is corruption and what is not. There is also a need for there to be standards for what is debatable. If not, all this that we have built, the institutions, the governing body and the law, will fall apart.



Accountability is the only cure to this illness that has proliferated the airwaves across the country.



Journalists, now more than ever before, must hold politicians accountable even if threatened with losing access. The Constitution is under attack by one political party, the Republican Party, and they need to be called out for their actions.



This is why the U.S. suffers from low voter turn-out; people believe if one side lies, then the other side must be, as well. Democracy is falling apart, and reporters only want to play games with the lives of the public they are meant to inform.

