UNLV President Marta Meana apologized to the CSUN executive board and all UNLV students at CSUN’s meeting last Monday on her handling of the racist threat last month.

After the Oct. 16 threat, Meana received a flood of concerns from on-campus residents and students after she withheld the information for too long, having waited nearly five days until sending a notification through email. Several students voiced concern for Meana’s decision to make classes optional that day.

It was a full house as Meana walked up to the podium and apologized.

“Your voices were heard,” said Meana. “We will make sure people of color, Bernie Sanders supports and all students feel safe and welcomed here on campus.”

Several students questioned why Meana did not cancel classes completely. Meana spoke on her reasoning for her decision.

“The law enforcement made us pretty certain it wasn’t a real threat,” said Meana. “It doesn’t mean it wasn’t distressful.”

Before Meana’s apology, she had spoken briefly about campus updates including, expanding the nursing program, a student union renovation, implementing gender-neutral bathrooms and graduation/retention rates.

A few weeks ago, in a letter sent by the UNLV Residence Hall Association, formally requested the following from Meana, UNLV Administration and University Police:

“We demand a formal written and/or videotaped apology from President Meana addressed to the entire student body, and more importantly the black student population and the students who are Bernie Sanders supporters,” the letter reads.

“We’re trying to think through our reaction and how we’ll better respond if a similar situation arises,” said Provost Chris L. Heavey when asked about how the UNLV administration plans on approaching a threat in the future.

“We’re viewing what we did, taking in voices, and building a plan moving forward.”