After months of public scrutiny, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to leave their royal titles behind.



Prince Harry and Megan will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, meaning means they will no longer use their titles nor will they receive public funding for performing royal duties.



The announcement came as a shock to the public and many people have taken to the internet to blame Megan for the sudden departure.



However, none of Megan’s critics have mentioned how international trolling and racism could have played a role in the Duchess’s willingness to drop her HRH titles. After being associated with terms like “jungle fever,” “gold digger,” “whitest black girl” and “contrived,” Megan finally decided to prioritize her own well-being over her Royal obligations.



In a clip from “Harry and Megan, an African Journey,” Prince Harry spoke on protecting his family from the same public scrutiny that took his mother’s life. Being silent on issues regarding racism and misogyny is being on the side of the oppressors.



A statement released on the couple’s branded website and social media announced that they would be splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom.



On top of forfeiting their “His/Her Royal Highness” title, they will have to repay 3.4 million for the renovations of their Frogmore Cottage. Additionally, the former royals will withdraw from all royal duties including their military appointments.



Aside from desires to live an independent life, Megan revealed it was difficult being constantly attacked by the media and she didn’t expect the treatment she’d face to be so unfair. Previously, Megan has faced scrutiny over breaking Royal code, being too ‘Hollywood’ and not being classy enough to be a royal.



Megan has been consistently compared to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, due to their status as royal wives. Unlike the scrutiny Kate faces, Megan has been devalued as a human because she is biracial.



Buzzfeed journalist Ellie Hall compiled a list of 20 headlines to show the double standard faced by Megan as perpetrated by the media.



Throughout the next year, the Sussex’s will begin paying rent for Frogmore Cottage and their home in the UK, as well as pursuing financial independence. Throughout this ordeal, the Sussex’s have remained strong in their decision to step down, and the Queen has officially supported their decision.



All things considered, it appears that Megan and Harry will be able to live more fulfilling lives outside of the royal family and the persistent scrutiny of media outlets and online trolls.

