The coronavirus has been hitting our society hard as of late. The U.S. has recently been forced into quarantine, and as a result, thousands of basic societal institutions have been shut down in attempts to reduce the spread of the virus. One such institution is that of our very own university.



Since the coronavirus first made its way to Clark County, UNLV has considered (and since enacted) switching all classes from in-person seminars to online courses in order to keep people separated. Many students have complained about this shift in educational methods.



Despite the criticism, this step is crucial in the preservation of lives. It is naive to whine about the small inconveniences of online education when there are lives on the line and in-person class could spell an end to those lives.



Italy has reached up to 600 deaths a day from the ravages of the coronavirus, and those deaths occur even with the extensive and stringent regulations the government has put upon its citizens to limit the outbreak. If we fail to take the necessary precautions such as online schooling, then who knows how high the death toll can get here in the states, especially in a metropolitan area like Las Vegas.



There are those who have justifiable reasons to oppose online classes. Majors cannot learn the skills they need over an online connection due to the nature of their coursework. Film, music, and theater majors all suffer from this problem, and their complaint is not unwarranted. However, it is better that one delays their education by a semester than jeopardize the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of students.



Keeping our classes online is, ultimately, the safest and only truly acceptable option for the students of UNLV, and every other state university in places where coronavirus has been found. Stay healthy, stay safe and stay home.