As students and faculty begin to grow more comfortable with online, remote learning, questions about whether or not students should be refunded for their on-campus fees have arisen.



It was announced by UNLV President Marta Meana in an email on March 25th that the rest of the spring semester would be held online due to the COVID-19 outbreak, even if it was deemed safe to go back to school by public health officials within the coming weeks.



The reason given was for extra precaution and avoid another disruption, which makes sense. But if that’s the case, then students should be at least reimbursed for 50% of campus fees, considering classes haven’t been held in person since before spring break.



For an in-state student taking 15 credit hours in the spring 2020 semester, their campus fees are as follows:



Technology fee- $165

Counseling & psych service fee- $25.00

Student health charge- $82.50

Student life facilities fee- $223

Semester parking pass- $61.88



All together that equals $557.38, which would net students $278.69 if they received 50% of their money back. That’s a good amount of money, especially during times like these when many people have lost their jobs due to the outbreak and closure of all businesses deemed non-essential.



That could be grocery money for the month, a car payment plus insurance, a portion of rent and utilities, etc. It’s probably the least the University could do considering the steady rise in tuition costs over the past 20 or so years.



Even going back just five years shows a considerable difference in price. In the 2014-2015 school year, tuition for in-state students cost $6,590 and $20,500 for out of state students. In 2020, tuition is $8,291 and $23,342, respectively.



From the school’s perspective, even if they themselves don’t care about whether students get their money back or not (though they should), it would still be an excellent PR strategy.



In Nevada, as of Sunday, March 29th, there have been 738 reported cases of coronavirus with 14 deaths. Only 11,000 tests have been performed, so the number of positive cases may be much higher than that.



People are scrambling for cash and already stressed students could use some relief. UNLV showing goodwill by helping its student body in this dire time would not be forgotten.



Will UNLV give students their money back? The pessimist in me says probably not. But should they? Absolutely.