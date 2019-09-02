The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their 2019 preseason this past Thursday night with a 15-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There are some notable names that have been released as the team has cut their roster down to the league mandated 53 players. Some of the players who didn’t make the final 53 include ‘Hard Knocks’ star Wide Receiver Keelan Doss, tight end Luke Willson and veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall.

The Raiders will open up their final season in Oakland next Monday in a division matchup at home against the Denver Broncos. But before we get there, here are some things you can expect from the silver and black in 2019.

AB Drama is in the past

Expect Antonio Brown to make headlines the rest of the season for things that he does on the field and not what he does off of it. Drama has surrounded Brown since he’s arrived in Oakland, whether it be the frostbite issue with his feet, his helmet dispute with league offices, or his absence from training camp.

These issues may have made people forget the type of talent he possesses. Brown has had a six straight 1000-yard, 100-catch season and is known for his fierce worth ethic. I fully expect Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr to look Browns way often in an offense that lacks the playmakers that other teams in the division possess. Look for AB to have another AB type of season and show Raider nation that the investment was well worth it.

We will see an improved Derek Carr in 2019

Last season was a tough year on the field for Derek Carr, as he was sacked 51 times and threw only 19 touchdowns to ten interceptions in what was one of the NFL’s worst offenses.

However, the supporting cast that surrounds him has drastically improved and should lead to a much better outing in 2019. It’s no secret that Carr has the talent to produce at a high level. Back in 2016, Carr nearly won the MVP as the Raiders went 12-4 before breaking his leg. It is yet to be seen if Carr will get back to his 2016 form. However, it is safe to say that he and the offense collectively will improve this season.

The pass rush has promise, but will still be an issue

Last season the Raiders had the worst pass rush in the NFL, recording a league low 13 sacks on the season. They looked to fix the issue in this past draft by selecting defensive end Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson fourth overall. Ferrell is part of a young group up front that consists of 2nd year pros Arden key and Maurice Hurst as well as fellow rookie Maxx Crosby.

There were positive signs throughout the preseason. However, this is a developing group that is a ways away from being a unit that opponents fear on Sundays. Don’t expect them to be as porous as they were a season ago, but certainly don’t expect them to dominate up front. The pass rush is a glaring weakness on the roster for a team that needs to see a return on the draft capital that they’ve invested into this unit.

No Postseason yet again

In a division where you have to see the Chiefs and Chargers twice a year, it’s going to be tough for nearly any team to make the postseason. The Raiders will also have to see the Vikings, Bears, Packers and Texans in 2019, making a postseason appearance farfetched.

An improved receiving core and the additions of linebacker Vontaze Burfict as well as cornerback LaMarcus Joyner should help. They also have a group of very talented rookies on both sides of the ball that will step in and play meaningful reps right away. However, this team is a few years away from seriously competing for a postseason spot even though their “win now” acquisitions of veteran players would tell you otherwise.