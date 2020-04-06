The Las Vegas Raiders were able to do some serious damage this year in free agency, adding some good pieces that will step in and start right away next year.

We expected the defensive side of the ball to be the team’s main priority this offseason, and it has been just that as the team overhauled their linebacking unit, along with adding more pieces to the secondary and defensive line.

However, there are still glaring needs to be filled and serious depth that needs to be added behind starters on both sides of the ball.

Here are the Raiders’ three biggest remaining needs as draft night approaches.

1. Wide Receiver

This is unquestionably the team’s biggest need and a unit that was one of the worst in the league last year. The signing of Nelson Agholor means little when you consider how inconsistent he has been throughout his career.

The Raiders have some solid complementary pieces with Agholor, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow, but they need a game-changer. They need somebody that defenses have to game plan for week-in and week-out.

I would be shocked if they did not take a receiver with the 12th overall pick.

CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma and Jerry Jeudy from Alabama are the top two receivers in this draft and could still be available at 12. Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama is another top option that should be available and would bring game-breaking speed to the offense.

This is the deepest receiver class we have seen in years, and Las Vegas is in desperate need of playmaking from that position. With five picks in the first three rounds, drafting a second receiver at some point should definitely be in play.

2. Linebacker

The Raiders were able to seriously overhaul the linebacking group in free agency while parting ways with Tahir Whitehead and bringing in Nick Kwiatkowski from Chicago and Cory Littleton from the LA Rams.

Both Kwiatkowski and Littleton will start without question and should bring a major upgrade to what we saw on the field last year. However, the team still needs to figure out who will start alongside those two.

There is not much depth or talent currently on the roster at linebacker, and the team doesn’t have enough money to sign a starting caliber LB at this point in free agency.

Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma and Patrick Queen from LSU are possible options with the 19th overall pick.

A linebacking unit of Kwiatkowski, Littleton and either Queen or Murray would turn a weakness from last season into one of the team’s biggest strengths in 2020.

3. Cornerback

If linebacker is number two, then consider cornerback 2B.

Eli Apple was supposed to sign during free agency, but the contract fell through and he is not expected to reconsider. Apple likely would have started opposite Trayvon Mullen, so the cornerback position is still very unclear.

Safety Damarious Randall from the Browns did sign soon after the Apple news. However, the ideal situation would be him starting opposite Jonathan Abram at safety.

Adding a cornerback in the draft should be a priority. If they choose to go that route at 19th overall, players like Trevon Diggs from Alabama and C.J. Henderson from Florida should be available. Trading back up into round two for a corner could also be in play if a player General Manager Mike Mayock likes begins to slide.