In Assistant Coach Patrick Armstrong’s return to the field for the first time this season, UNLV’s pitching led the team to a 6-1 win over CSU Bakersfield Tuesday, March 5, at Earl E. Wilson Stadium.



Head coach Stan Stolte said, “It’s just great to have Pat around all the time. He’s such a positive influence with the kids, he’s a younger coach so he relates with them – he’s kind of the bridge between me and the players and he’s a good coach so it’s great to have him back.

Armstrong was away from the team due to an illness.



Two Rebels pitchers combined to yield three hits over the course of nine innings.



The win improves the Rebels’ record to 7-6 for the year and 4-3 at home. That record will be put to the test this weekend as UNLV welcomes the Bradley Braves for a three-game weekend set.



Junior pitcher Bradley Spooner was the starter for the game, just three days after he was the starting pitcher as well in Fresno. However, Spooner’s Saturday outing was cut short due to the game being postponed.



In his redo, Spooner would be held to a pitch count. Stolte said, “We were going to keep him under 50 pitches because he’s probably going to start again this Saturday.

He allowed two hits over his three innings pitched, striking out three batters.



“He only threw 27 pitches because of the rain delay on Saturday but that’s the guy we need to show up, not that guy that threw Saturday,” Stolte said. “It was good to see but in that role he’s got to come out and compete the way he did.”



His relief, freshman pitcher Troy Balko, stole the show by going the rest of the way, allowing just one hit and one run. The run that came across to score was not earned.



One key contributor to the team’s success in the pitching game was that the team limited how many walks was issued to the Roadrunners.



“[We did] very well, we walked two. I’ll take that every game – two walks per nine innings and they pounded the zone and made them swing so I was happy with that,” Stolte said.



UNLV pitchers combined to walk two batters while Rebels hitters drew four.



However, despite pitchers not being forced to pitch around walks, they were forced to pitch around errors.



“It has to be [tightened up], that’s unacceptable to make four errors in a game like this and they’re errors that shouldn’t be made so it was sloppy and just bad defense on our part. We have to clean that up, very rarely do you have four errors and win that game,” Stolte said

Sophomore first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold launched a moon shot to deep right-center field in the third inning.



The home run was a two-run dinger because senior third baseman Dillon Johnson was on base after singling and advancing on an error with two outs to keep the inning alive.



“I just wanted to get out and ambush something, once somebody makes a mistake or takes their foot off the gas, that’s when you have to put your foot on it,” Wold said.



Wold went 2-for-3 with the two-run home run, a strikeout and a walk

Two innings later, with a runner at third base after a fielding error by Balko, redshirt junior Grant Robbins broke to make a catch in shallow left field and caught the runner at third base for the inning-halting double play.



“It’s huge, if you can get out of situations like that that’s another thing because we try to take advantage of that stuff but if you can prevent them from capitalizing off [your] mistakes and get out of jams like that it really gives us momentum for our next time hitting,” Wold said.



As he’s been prone to do lately, freshman catcher Jacob Godman had a couple of big hits including being called out at third base trying to stretch a double into a triple.



Godman is one of the many freshmen that have been a big contributor in the early going of the Rebel baseball team.



“It’s amazing, we started this year with 23 new guys in the clubhouse so to have guys like [Jacob] Godman and Edarian [Williams] step up like they have and jump right into the mix and produce to what we’re trying to do here is incredible,” Wold said.