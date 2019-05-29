The UNLV baseball team experienced the thrill of a walk-off victory and the agony of defeat within hours on the last day of the Mountain West Championship.

Head Coach Stan Stolte and his Rebels were able to knock in-state rival Nevada – Reno out of the tournament by way of a walk-off home run on their home field. UNLV was designated as the home team for being the higher seed.

The win setup a championship matchup with No. 1 seed Fresno State later in the day.

UNLV was able to battle back-and-forth with the tournament’s highest seed but lost for the fifth time in seven games.

“I just thanked the seniors for everything they did for the program,” Stolte said. “I addressed the younger kids about what I hoped they learned from the experience.”

The Rebels finished the year at an even 29-29 with a 2-2 conference tournament record during a run that came up short in the title game.

UNLV vs. UNR W, 6-5

It was a storybook ending to the day’s first game, at least for senior outfielder Max Smith.

Smith sent a walk-off home run over the wall ending the Wolf Pack’s season and sending the Rebels to the title round in what Stolte called an “incredible game.”

“Doing it on their field with so much at stake was a great moment,” Stolte said. “No one deserved to be the guy to do it more than Max.”

Smith ended the night 2-for-3 with the walk-off, two runs batted in, two runs scored and two walks.

UNLV had to keep responding to UNR offense, trailing 1-0 after the top half of the first inning and led 3-1 by the end of it.

Additionally, the Rebels fell behind 4-3 after a three-run top of the third inning by the Wolf Pack. The Rebels responded with two runs of their own to take back the lead 5-4 by the end of the same inning.

UNR would tie it once more in the seventh inning before Smith’s walk-off dagger two innings later.

“That game was all about winning to keep the season alive. It was a lose-or-go-home game and really didn’t matter who the opponent was,” Stolte said. “But at the same time, we understand the rivalry and embrace it. It has never been any more personally for me because I worked there, I’m just happy for the kids and the program.”

Stolte coached the Wolf Pack for 14 seasons up north as an assistant coach.

Redshirt junior Chase Maddux started the game and came away with a no-decision. He went 4 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs on nine hits though only two were earned.

Redshirt senior Jackson Cofer got the win after pitching a scoreless and hitless 1 ⅓ innings.

UNLV vs. Fresno State L, 12-6

Another resilient effort was not enough for the Rebels to secure it’s second comeback win of the day.

After playing such an intense first game of the day, Stolte refused to use it as an excuse for the outcome of the second game.

“[It] had no bearing on the game, our kids played with a lot of energy and passion,” he said. “Fresno State was just clearly a better team and have been playing really well the past month.”

The Bulldogs averaged over 11 runs per game over the last four played against the Rebels.

This time around, UNLV trailed 6-4 heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Fresno State came out of the stretch with a six-run bottom of the seventh that broke the game wide-open and ended UNLV’s season.

“We didn’t feel like all of a sudden we needed to turn it up,” Stolte said. “We try to stay even-keeled and play hard every inning of every game.”

Nine of the 12 hits came from the top-four spot in the lineup for the Rebels. This includes two-hit nights from three of them and a three-hit day from the other.

Sophomore first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI while junior shortstop Bryson Stott went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

UNLV starter Bradley Spooner was tabbed with his third loss of the year after pitching 4 ⅓ innings, allowing five runs to score on seven hits. He also struck out four and walked four.