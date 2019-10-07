Coming off a six-day break in between games, UNLV hoped a trip to Bakersfield would help get them back on the winning side. Coming into their Friday afternoon matchup against CSU Bakersfield, the Rebels had lost their last four games.

Unfortunately, CSU Bakersfield scored a late goal and UNLV lost 1-0.

CSU Bakersfield had a 2-5 record heading into the game, so UNLV saw this as a great opportunity to get a road win. However, UNLV could not convert on several prime chances to get on the board.

UNLV earned a corner kick in the 11th minute and got a shot on goal, but a Rebel foul in the box gave the ball back to the Roadrunners.

In the 41st minute, Nico Clasen was awarded a penalty kick. His kick towards the low right corner was blocked and UNLV went into halftime in a scoreless tie.

UNLV kept applying pressure, but CSU Bakersfield would not break. In a 15-minute span, UNLV got off five shots, but Roadrunner’s goalie Detre Bell stepped up and denied the Rebels.

At the 84th minute, Ryan Goldsmith broke the scoreless tie, with an assist from Ricardo Soza, and gave the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead.

Just two minutes later, UNLV had another great opportunity. Bryan Martinez-Serrano kicked the ball and hit under the crossbar. It came down right in front of the goal line and was gathered by the Roadrunner goalie.

The Rebels would not get another chance to tie the game and dropped their fifth straight game 1-0.

UNLV outshot CSU Bakersfield in the first half 5-4, but then the Roadrunners outshot the Rebels 8-6 in the second half and had more total shots than UNLV, 12-11. UNLV held the advantage in shots on goal, 5-2.

Both teams had 5 corner kicks each and both committed ten fouls each.

With the loss, UNLV falls to 2-8-0 overall, and 0-2 in WAC competition. Their losing streak increases to five games and is tied for last place with University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Up next

The Rebels return home to take on two conference opponents. UNLV will face off against Seattle University at 7:30 pm on Friday night. Then, San Jose State comes to Las Vegas on Sunday for an early 10:30 am start time.