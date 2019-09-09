Fall 2019 has seen a record enrollment of incoming freshman, harnessing an enrollment figure higher than ever seen before.

It has been revealed that UNLV welcomed 4,300 new students. Nearly 3,000 of whom are now residing in on-campus accommodations, which is another figure exceeding previous years’.

UNLV’s recently earned recognition as a Top Tier school, various on-campus activities and societies and a thriving range of programs and degrees may have been selling points to local and out-of-state students.

Its dynamic approach to learning, encouraging community involvement as well as giving back to the wider Las Vegas area, makes UNLV a unique environment. The vastness of opportunities here are at the forefront of a truly authentic Rebel experience.

Eighty percent of this year’s 2023 class are residents of Nevada. CCSD’s high school graduation rate rose to 85 percent in 2018.

As classes commenced Aug. 26, a distinct cohort was identified in the nursing major, as a high volume of students appear inclined to pursue this profession. UNLV’s highly awarded nursing program has helped the city’s need for health care workers.

Nursing is a highly sought after occupation in the Las Vegas vicinity, as it is a growing city in which nurses are in high demand due to present shortages and vacancies. With a more guaranteed career route post-graduation, this has secured UNLV’s nursing program to gain momentum in its enrollment figures this Fall.

With UNLV’s reputation anchoring greater prestige and credibility each year, alongside being ranked and recognized as an incredibly diverse campus; this makes it a profound time to be a student at UNLV.

The eager influx of new Rebels are the forerunners for achieving great things and pursuing their goals and aspirations under the influence of UNLV’s legacy.