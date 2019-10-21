Las Vegas is looking forward to the Strip’s newest addition, Resorts World. It is projected and on track, to open December 2020, as the few remaining windows are installed on the structure, visitors and locals can get a sneak peek of the finished product.

Resorts World would be the first on-strip megaresort to open since The Cosmopolitan in 2010. The $4.6 billion, 59-story and 3,400 room project is owned by Genting Group, a Malaysian company that has properties all over the world including 43 in the United Kingdom. Although it is on track, the property and company have hit a couple of bumps on the road.

In December 2018 when the windows were starting to go on, the Wynn, its neighboring hotel, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit because the design seemed to resemble the Wynn’s and Encore’s signature color. Wynn Resorts and Genting came to an agreement after attending court and redesigning.

“The new design changes offered by Genting will resolve the concerns we expressed about the similarity of the design,” stated Wynn Resorts Chief Communications Officer Michael Weaver in a press release. “We welcome and look forward to Resorts World Las Vegas’ opening. Their future success will benefit all of Las Vegas.”

In April of this year, Genting had to sell a $1 billion, 10-year bond in the Malaysian stock exchange, to finance the completion of the hotel. According to Reuter’s, it is planned that with the borrowed money, Genting can finish designing, developing and building the project, and start on covering the costs of opening the facility.

The Drew, formerly the Fontainebleau and neighbor of Resorts World, was planned to also open next year after being delayed since 2009 but has again pushed back to 2022.

As a result of the 2008 Recession, the construction of the 63-floor tower stalled and the half-way done project has since bounced from owner to owner and built in stages.

The Resorts World Las Vegas will have an Asian theme and as said by a representative of the company, Resorts World will take a “bold, fresh take on hospitality to the Las Vegas market with exciting new experiences, one-of-a-kind culture and seamless guest service.”